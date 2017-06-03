Detroit Tigers' Alex Avila hits a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning. (Photo: Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Detroit — And the hits just keep on coming. So do the wins.

Nick Castellanos and Alex Presley hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning and Alex Avila blasted a two-run shot in the fourth, propelling the Tigers to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Justin Upton’s 10th home run of the year, a solo shot spoiling the big-league debut of White Sox reliever Brad Goldberg, triggered a four-run eighth, as the Tigers banged out 15 hits, including seven extra-base hits. That after pounding out 15 runs, 18 hits and 12 extra-base hits Friday night.

Want to add it up?

Twenty-five runs, 33 hits, 19 extra-base hits, including seven home runs. This is the same team that was shut out three times in 10 days and struck out 47 times in a four-game series in Chicago a week ago.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 15, White Sox 5

Go figure.

Presley and Jose Iglesias, the Nos. 8-9 hitters, went 6-for-8 combined with four RBIs and four runs scored.

The primary victim was White Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez, who last week threw six perfect innings against the Tigers in Chicago. You knew right away things were going to be different this time.

Lead-off hitter Andrew Romine whacked Gonzalez’s third pitch of the game into left for a single. Gonzalez got out of the first unscathed thanks to a brilliant diving stop of a J.D. Martinez line drive with runners at second and third.

Manager Brad Ausmus had to watch the end of that inning from his office. He was ejected by crew chief Fieldin Culbreth after Victor Martinez grounded out on a close play at first.

Ausmus was waiting for a sign from assistant coach and video monitor Matt Martin before he decided to challenge. When he gave the signal to challenge the call, home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez refused, saying he had gone past the allotted 30 seconds.

Ausmus was furious. Culbreth joined the argument from first base and ultimately handed Ausmus his 11th career ejection. At one point, Ausmus accidentally spit sunflower seeds on Culbreth, stopped his argument and brushed them off before resuming.

Video replay was needed in the second inning only to admire the Tigers’ thunder.

Castellanos stayed back on a hanging change-up and lashed into the visitor’s bullpen. The Tigers dugout hadn’t even stopped congratulating him when Presley pole-axed a hanging slider and sent it 15 rows or so deep into the right-field seats.

The Tigers broke it open with four runs in the fourth — all the damage coming with two outs. Presley singled, stole second and scored on a single by Iglesias. Iglesias went to second on the throw to the plate and scored on Romine’s second hit of the day.

Avila followed with his eighth home run of the season, a blast to left-center that cleared the bullpen.

Six days ago, while Gonzalez was throwing six perfect innings, Tigers’ starter Jordan Zimmermann was getting pounded by the White Sox — seven runs, including three home runs.

The script was flipped on Saturday.

Between starts, Zimmermann reconnected with a long, lost friend — his slider.

“Everything hinges on the slider, getting the depth back in the slider,” Ausmus said before the game. “He threw a side the other day and it looked a lot better. He re-found the grip he used in Washington. But he’s got to take it into the game and see how the hitters react.”

They didn’t react very well.

With the slider biting and darting down in the strike zone, he was a different pitcher. He went six strong innings, allowing one run and seven hits, only one extra-base hit (a double). He got nine swings and misses with the slider.

In the fourth inning, he got Todd Frazier to swing through two sliders, then, after the count went 2-2, he froze him with another one — called strike three.

He got Melky Cabrera to foul out to third with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth. He showed him the full repertoire — slider and four-seam fastball to get ahead 0-2, then a change-up that was yanked foul. He threw a slider intentionally down, which set up a two-seamer on his hands — foul pop.

The lone run came on an RBI double by Frazier in the sixth. Zimmermann finished the inning by fanning Matt Davidson whiffing on a slider and a roll-over ground out by Tim Anderson off a slider.

“If he has it working like he wants it to, you will see a lot of swings and misses and ground balls,” Ausmus said.

Done.

The Tigers have now won three straight and four out of five.

