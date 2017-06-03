Jordan Zimmermann of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the second inning. (Photo: Leon Halip / Getty Images)

Detroit — Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann reconnected with an old friend Saturday — his slider.

“It’s a big pitch for me,” said Zimmermann, who checked the Chicago White Sox on a single run through six innings in the Tigers’ 10-1 win. “I throw it ahead in the count, behind in the count; I strike out left-handers with it. It moves away from right-handers and it keeps them off my fastball.

“I didn’t have it for the first two months and you saw what happened.”

It wasn’t pretty. Zimmermann came into his start with a 6.47 ERA, allowing an MLB-high 40 earned runs and 16 home runs. In his last start against the White Sox just six days ago, he was roughed up for seven runs, including three home runs.

But between starts, he rediscovered his old slider grip — one that he had lost through all the groin, neck and shoulder injuries that cost him most of last season.

“Yeah, I must have lost it when I got hurt,” he said. “I picked it back up this spring and the slider was tight and spinning good, but it didn’t have the depth. I kept the same grip and after two months you figure something’s not right.

“I just started monkeying around with the grip between starts and I started to get more depth on it and it started to feel like it used to.”

It was biting and darting down in the strike zone Saturday and it made him a different pitcher. He went six strong innings, allowing one run and seven hits, and only one extra-base hit (a double). He got five strikeouts; nine swings and misses with the slider.

“He threw it with confidence today,” Tigers catcher Alex Avila said. “For him, it’s kind of like a security blanket. It’s something he always knows is going to be there and it makes everything else better for him.”

In the fourth inning, he got Todd Frazier to swing through two sliders, then after the count went 2-2, he froze him with another one — called strike three.

He got Melky Cabrera to foul out to third with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth. He showed him the full repertoire — slider and four-seam fastball to get ahead 0-2, then a change-up that was yanked foul. He threw a slider intentionally down, which set up a two-seamer on his hands — foul pop.

“You can’t fall into a pattern against him,” Zimmermann said. “If you throw a change-up, you can’t go back to it with him. As long as you stay out of patterns, you have a chance of getting him out.

“That was the biggest at-bat of the day for me.”

The lone run came on an RBI double by Frazier in the sixth, off a curveball that backed up over the plate. Zimmermann finished the inning by fanning Matt Davidson on a slider and getting a roll-over ground out by Tim Anderson off a slider.

“My fastball has been good, and so were my other off-speed pitches,” Zimmermann said. “But I need the slider to keep them off my fastball. Before they didn’t even have to think about my slider because it was so bad. They could just hunt the heater the whole time.

“It is kind of my security blanket. It’s something I can fall back on in tough times.”

Whether it’s the turnaround he’s been looking for remains to be seen. But for the first time this season, there is tangible evidence that he is on the right track.

