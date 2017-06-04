Right-hander Mark Ecker is part of a stable of impressive arms in Lakeland, the Tigers high-A affiliate. (Photo: Doug Murray / Associated Press)

During his Friday dugout media briefing at Comerica Park, Tigers general manager Al Avila mentioned the Tigers farm system.

He spoke of various pitchers who are shining at all levels. He spoke of regretting there are so few position players growing on Detroit’s farm.

And he might as well have been talking about the Single-A Lakeland Tigers.

There are impressive arms on the Flying Tigers roster, which is soothing to Lakeland manager Andrew Graham, who prior to this season was skippering the low-A West Michigan Whitecaps.

Beau Burrows, Kyle Funkhouser, Bryan Garcia, Gerson Moreno, Mark Ecker, etc. All have had their moments and interludes.

But on the offensive side, little is happening, even after Zac Shepherd, the 21-year-old Australian third baseman, socked his 10th home run of the season in Saturday night’s Flying Tigers defeat.

Shepherd, it should be noted, is batting .210 on the season and .143 in his last 10 games, with a frightening 87 strikeouts in 51 games. Toss in another alleged young star in outfielder Jose Azocar (.224 on the year, .194 in his last 10, with a .237 on-base percentage, thanks to four walks in 49 games), and the Tigers’ farm ailments are nutshelled.

But, ah, those pitchers.

Burrows, of course, is the first-round pick from 2015 who has done nothing but appear big-league bound since he signed following a glitzy Texas prep career. His numbers (1.23 ERA, 0.95 WHIP in 11 starts) are being matched by last year’s draft-day heist, Funkhouser, a first-round pick in 2015 who decided to return for his senior season at Louisville and who promptly fell to the Tigers in 2016’s fourth round. Funkhouser’s work at two stops in 2017: 2.84 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 10 starts.

And then there are Graham’s relievers, who tend to deliver a victory if and when the Flying Tigers have managed a rare late-game lead.

Garcia, like Funkhouser, began the year at West Michigan but last month was mailed to Lakeland for immediate duty with the Flying Tigers. A sixth-round grab last June as he wrapped up a career at the University of Miami, Garcia has struck out 36 batters in 20 innings in 2017 and has allowed one unintentional walk.

“Quality guy to have in the (bullpen’s) back end,” Graham said during a Saturday phone conversation. “Fastball up to 95, sometimes 96, and usually sits at 94, with a good change-up and slider.

“And he’s got the presence on the mound of a bulldog. Nothing fazes him. He attacks hitters. In a tough situation, he’s the guy I want out there.”

The reason has as much to do with Garcia’s secondary pitches as with his calling-card fastball.

“I always thought his slider was better than his change-up, but I’ve seen some changes this year that make you think his change is better than his slider,” Graham said. “All I know is, two off-speed pitches is nice to have, considering he can get both righties and lefties out.”

Garcia’s next step, Graham said, is all about that single word applicable to every prospect: experience.

“Command early in the zone with the fastball — being a little better trusting the four quadrants of the strike zone. You want him to feel when he can elevate that fastball. It’s all about getting experience and reading swings.”

Moreno, 21, was one of those thoroughbreds on last season’s Whitecaps staff, where his fastball approached 100 mph.

Nothing has changed in his time at Lakeland. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 10 games, a span of 112/ 3 innings in which Moreno has struck out 15 batters and walked but one. Moreno, a right-hander, is 6-foot, 175 pounds, and was signed as a teenager out of Yamasa, Dominican Republic.

“And he’s been really good his last five outings,” Graham said, speaking of a stretch in which Moreno whiffed 10 batters in 52/ 3 innings. “His fastball goes anywhere from 94 to 99. He can throw his slider for strikes. His change-up doesn’t have the best movement, but when he throws 100, it doesn’t have to be.”

Burrows, of course, is envisioned as a Tigers rotation piece perhaps by 2019, a timetable that could be matched by Funkhouser.

“His last outing, he worked on using his slider more,” Graham said. “He’s got to work on the off-speed stuff before he can move to Double A. We all know he can dominate in this league just using his fastball. It’s just a matter here of teaching him how to use his slider and mix his pitches.

“We’re not worried at all about that, not at this level. He’s got to learn to work on things here before he can get to those higher levels.”

Ecker, a fifth-round pick last June (Texas A&M) is, in Graham’s view, just a “little click” from finding his groove, which was evident in his last game when he worked two innings, with a pair of strikeouts, no walks, allowing a single hit.

“Great stuff,” Graham said of a pitcher whose season numbers have featured too many hits (23) and runs (12) for the number of innings worked (212/ 3 ). “His confidence has been down a bit lately, but with the stuff he has, I’m not giving up on this kid at all. He’s a guy we can always use in tight situations.”

There is another young recruit working these days at Lakeland: a left-handed reliever, Anthony Gose, who once upon a time was the Tigers’ starting center fielder.

“He’s still working on how to be a pitcher,” Graham said. “He hasn’t pitched since high school. But he has a plus arm, he’s getting his tempo, and learning how to be a pitcher. He’s hit 99 (mph) twice, 98 three times, and sits at 94-97. But he’s been working hard, I’ll tell you that.

“And he’s been great in the clubhouse.”

lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/Lynn_Henning