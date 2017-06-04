J.D. Martinez (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit – Having a hard time wrapping my head, and heart, around this J.D. Martinez situation.

I get the economics of it from both sides. Martinez has paid his dues and he’s earned his big payday. He has every right, once he becomes a free agent this offseason, to seek the biggest contract out there.

And that presumably will price the Tigers out of the market. The Tigers are in the gradual process of changing their business model. They are going to be over the luxury tax threshold for the second straight season and it’s time they get their payroll within the boundaries of their market.

They have a core of aging, expensive stars and a minor-league system they have only recently begun to restock. The days of the Ilitch family cutting massive checks are gone. The days of sentimental contract extensions are over.

Understood.

Still, unless they stay hot and in playoff contention into August, I can’t see this ending well for the Tigers. They are most likely going to trade Martinez at or before the trade deadline, to a team that feels it’s one slugger away from making a run at a World Series ring.

Just like the Mets two years ago when they came after Yoenis Cespedes. The Tigers got Michael Fulmer out of that deal, so, both teams can claim victory.

I will tell you, though, the market for sluggers isn’t what it was two years ago. Not even close. There seems to be a glut of them and their value has dipped. Mark Trumbo won the American League home run title last year and went the whole offseason without a nibble, finally signing back with the Orioles for three years and $37.5 million.

He makes $11 million this year, less than what the Tigers are paying Martinez ($11.75 million).

It’s far from a sure bet that they will get a similar return for Martinez that they got on Cespedes or David Price (Daniel Norris, Matthew Boyd) back in 2015. But what are the Tigers to do? If they don’t trade him at the deadline, if they don’t give him up for less than what he’s worth or what they’d hoped to get, then they risk losing him for nothing in free agency.

The best the Tigers will get in compensation, being over the tax threshold, is a third-round draft pick.

It’s a lose-lose.

This is where I get tangled up. This is where my naivety, my inability to clearly see the long-range view and my unwillingness to wish a full-blown rebuilding cycle on the fans or myself, clouds my thinking. There is a soullessness to this process that I cannot abide.

J.D. Martinez is the quintessential Tiger, man. He is a prototypical slugger on a team that is built to slug. He has the power to obliterate the vast dimensions in all regions of Comerica Park. He has a penchant for dramatic, heroic home runs. He's a rare talent, a self-made, humble, hard-working, team-oriented star.

Other than Miguel Cabrera and Justin Verlander, he may be the organization’s most popular and marketable player.

You think about having an outfield of Justin Upton in left, JaCoby Jones in center and Martinez in right for the next three or four years and you feel like there is a foundation for another title run.

To just lop him off the payroll like some bad debt, for what? For whom?

With Anibal Sanchez ($16 million), Ian Kinsler ($11 million), Francisco Rodriguez ($6 million), Mike Pelfrey ($8 million) and Mark Lowe ($5.5 million) coming off the books next season, the Tigers will dip beneath the tax threshold without making a single move.

Victor Martinez ($18 million) comes off after the 2018 season.

It feels like the Tigers could make a legitimate run at keeping Martinez, without doing significant economic damage. I don’t think the market will bear a $100 million payout for him this offseason. I think five years and $75 million could start a conversation.

I wonder if the Tigers could roll the dice this season and slap a $20 million qualifying offer on him this offseason. I wonder if Martinez would consider putting off free agency for one more year, if he senses the market for sluggers is as soft as it was last offseason.

The baseball writer in me says, not a chance. The baseball fan in me says, why the hell not?

Twitter @cmccosky