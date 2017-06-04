Pitcher Drew VerHagen is looking more like a starter at Toledo, the Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Triple-A Toledo

Who’s hot …

Drew VerHagen, RH starter: Looking as if the conversion from bullpen to rotation is finally on track for this big-armed former Tigers laborer who in this last three starts for Toledo has rolled up these digits: 161/ 3 innings, zero earned runs, seven hits, 16 strikeouts, six walks. VerHagen has added a slider that’s made all the difference. He’s 26, is 6-6, 230, and was a fourth-round pick by the Tigers in 2012 (Vanderbilt).

Jeff Ferrell, RH reliever: One of those guys, seldom mentioned, who could find his way back to Detroit in a jiffy. Ferrell is 26 and has pitched previously for the Tigers. His last 10 games: 122/ 3 innings, five hits, one run, 14 strikeouts, five walks, and an 0.71 ERA. Tigers drafted him late in 2010 out of Pitt (N.C.) Community College.

And who’s not …

Bruce Rondon, RH reliever: Simply no consistency, if this rings a bell. Rondon will throw a string of four shutout innings. Then give up a bunch of hits and runs. It’s how your ERA in your last 10 games stands at 6.52. One of the Tigers’ all-time most frustrating pitchers.

Double-A Erie

Who’s hot …

Mike Gerber, OF: Steady season for Gerber, who seemingly will be headed for a Comerica Park debut by September, should the Tigers in the next three months clear some 40-man roster space. He’s batting .316 in his last 10 games, .303 for the year, with an .833 OPS. He bats left-handed, was a 15th-round pick (Creighton) in 2014.

Kody Eaves, 3B: He’s had a nice season, which makes his trade to the Tigers from the Angels in a swap for Jefry Marte a bit more understandable. Eaves, 23, is hitting .333 in his last 10 games and .291 for the year, with a .789 OPS. He bats left-handed, is 6-foot, 175, and was a 16th-round pick in 2012 out of Pasadena, Texas.

And who’s not …

The SeaWolves have been making exemplary efforts at conducting themselves as earnest professionals. No glaring tumbles this week.

Single-A Lakeland

Who’s hot …

Dustin Frailey, OF: One of the few gents swinging a steady bat for the Flying Tigers, Frailey is batting .321 in his last 10 games, and is at .326 since joining Lakeland last month. He was a 19th-round pick in 2016 (Cal-State Bakersfield). He’s 5-10, 180, and bats right-handed.

Spencer Turnbull, RH starter: Better time in his last two starts for Turnbull, a second-round snag (University of Alabama) in 2014. He’s thrown 10 innings in those two games has struck out 10, walked one, and allowed seven hits and zero runs. Needs to get going in 2017 after some injuries and earlier setbacks. He’s 6-3, 215, and 24 years old.

And who’s not …

David Gonzalez, 2B: Hasn’t had a hit in his last 10 games and is batting .157 for the year (43 games). Not a pleasant time for this 23-year-old switch-hitter, whom the Tigers signed out of Valencia, Venezuela.

Single-A West Michigan

Who’s hot …

Anthony Castro, RH starter: Holy mackerel: 24 strikeouts in his last two starts (13 innings) and only three walks. Among a long line of pitchers to study at West Michigan, Castro is one to follow intimately: He turned 22 in April, is 6-foot, 175, and was signed by the Tigers out of Caracas, Venezuela.

Jacob Robson, OF: Hits and hits and then hits some more. Doesn’t waver: .343 in his last 10 games, .342 for 2017. Has a .416 on-base percentage and .828 OPS in 52 games. He’s a left-handed batter who probably could help at Single-A Lakeland, but Tigers aren’t in an immediate rush. Robson, 22, and an Ontario native and resident, is a left-handed hitter, 5-10, 175, and was the Tigers’ eight-round snare last June out of Mississippi State.

Austin Sodders, LH starter: Never has a bumpy game. Doesn’t blow away hitters, but so consistent: 6-0 record in nine starts, 1.05 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 511/ 3 innings, 36 hits, 55 strikeouts, 12 walks. The Tigers got him in the seventh round of last year’s draft (Cal-Riverside).

And who’s not …

The Whitecaps have one of the best records in all of professional baseball. They are acknowledged for having not only had a good year, but a good week.

lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/Lynn_Henning