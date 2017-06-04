Tigers' Justin Upton celebrates his three-run, walk-off home run against the White Sox with third base coach Dave Clark on Sunday. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Getty Images)

Detroit – On a day when Justin Verlander lasted two innings and two batters – the fourth shortest start of his career; on a day when the Tigers rallied to take a 4-2 lead in the sixth, only to give it back in the top of the eighth – Justin Upton smacked a three-run, walk-off home run, sending the Tigers to a sweep of the White Sox, 7-4.

It was the team's first walk-off win of the season and a heck of a rescue project for the Tigers.

Alex Wilson, after pitching a quick, 1-2-3 seventh inning, gave up three doubles in the eighth, to Todd Frazier, Tim Anderson and Kevan Smith, and the White Sox tied it at 4.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 7, White Sox 4

After pinch-hitter Leury Garcia singled off reliever Daniel Stumpf, Shane Greene came on with runners at the corners and one out.

He struck out Adam Engel and got Melky Cabrera to ground out to end the inning.

Then in the top of the ninth, the White Sox put the first two runners on against Justin Wilson. But he bowed his neck and got Frazier to pop out and Yolmer Sanchez to hit into a double play.

The Tigers had gained the lead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, and it was not your typical slugger’s outburst.

Trailing 2-1, Upton led off with a single and raced around to third on an errant pickoff throw by relief pitcher Chris Beck.

John Hicks, after an epic nine-pitch battle – he fouled off four pitches with the count 2-2 – lined a double to the gap in left center to tie it.

The White Sox issued an intentional walk to pinch-hitter Victor Martinez, putting runners on first and third. Alex Presley was summoned to bat for JaCoby Jones. Manager Brad Ausmus wanted Presley to show bunt to see if third baseman Frazier would charge, leaving third base unattended.

Frazier was charging, and on the second pitch to Presley, Hicks stole third without a throw.

It forced the White Sox to bring the infield in and Presley was able to drive a two-hopper past second baseman Sanchez to score the third run.

The fourth run scored on a ground out by Jose Iglesias.

Pretty good inning of baseball for the Tigers. Pretty good win, especially given the ominous way the game started.

Verlander seemed off from the start. He labored through a 39-pitch first inning, allowing a run on three hits and a walk. He minimized the damage striking out Anderson with the bases loaded.

It was more of the same in the second inning. White Sox hitters, as they were in the first, fouled off pitch after pitch, again loading the bases before Verlander struck out Avisail Garcia.

Trainer Kevin Rand, who had made a quick mound visit in the second inning to check on Verlander, came back out with more conviction in the third. Verlander was at 72 pitches and had given up a home run to Frazier and a walk.

Verlander was pulled from the game. The Tigers announced that he had a tight right groin muscle and he was taken out as a precaution.

Warwick Saupold, who has rapidly become a middle innings eater for the Tigers, took over and pitched four scoreless innings. He impressed with both his arm and his glove.

He made a nifty sliding play to retrieve a topper in front of the plate. The slide enabled him to get up quickly and throw out Jose Abreu.

In the fifth inning, with runners on first and third, he picked Sanchez off first and then struck out Anderson, keeping the game at 2-1.

Since being recalled from Toledo, Saupold has allowed one unearned run in 10.1 innings.

Things got chippy in the fourth. Home plate umpire and crew chief Fieldin Culbreth, who ejected Ausmus on Saturday, called Miguel Cabrera out on a borderline pitch to lead off the inning. Cabrera hollered his displeasure all the way back to the dugout and continued his discourse throughout the inning.

J.D. Martinez followed with a 432-foot home run beyond the visitor’s bullpen in left center to cut the White Sox lead to 2-1.

Upton then walked, getting a favorable call on a similar pitch that Culbreth called Cabrera out on. Cabrera let him know and Culbreth took exception.

The Tigers were an animated group the rest of the way.

Cabrera came to bat again in the fifth. He drew a walk, getting a favorable call on a close pitch, to load the bases with one out off reliever Anthony Swarzak. But J.D. Martinez, swinging on the first pitch, hit into an inning-ending double play.

