Detroit — Something looked off right from the start.
Tigers ace Justin Verlander was laboring. He needed 39 pitches to get through the first inning, allowing a run on three hits and a walk. He struck out Tim Anderson with the bases loaded to end it.
More of the same in the second inning. Again, White Sox hitters were fouling off pitch after pitch, again loading the bases before Verlander struck out Avisail Garcia.
Trainer Kevin Rand came out to check on Verlander in the second inning and again in the third. Verlander, at 72 pitches without recording an out in the third, had allowed a home run to Todd Frazier and a walk.
This time, Verlander was pulled from the game.
The Tigers announced that he had a tight right groin muscle and he was taken out as a precaution.
Warwick Saupold took over.
