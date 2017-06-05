20 Tigers relievers you forgot about
It hasn't been easy for Tigers manager Brad Ausmus
It hasn't been easy for Tigers manager Brad Ausmus when it comes to maneuvering the Tigers bullpen.Not that it's all his fault. He hasn't had much to work with, nor did Jim Leyland, as the bullpen has been mostly awful since the start of the 2006 season. Just for kicks, here are 20 Tigers relievers you might've forgotten about.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
BOBBY SEAY, 2006-09: He actually was pretty effective
BOBBY SEAY, 2006-09: He actually was pretty effective most of his Tigers tenure, especially in 2007 (2.33 ERA). In 2008 and '09, he made 127 total appearances.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
YORMAN BAZARDO, 2007-08: He made just 14 appearances
YORMAN BAZARDO, 2007-08: He made just 14 appearances over his two seasons, and just three in his last year, posting a 24.00 ERA in 2008.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
JOSE CAPELLAN, 2007: He made just 10 appearances for
JOSE CAPELLAN, 2007: He made just 10 appearances for the Tigers after being traded from the Milwaukee Brewers. Tragically, he died in 2014 from an apparent heart attack. He was 34.  Associated Press
MACAY MCBRIDE, 2007: He came over in a trade from the
MACAY MCBRIDE, 2007: He came over in a trade from the Braves for Wil Ledezma, and had a 6.11 ERA over 20 appearances.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
JOSE MESA, 2007: The Tigers gave the 40-year-old veteran
JOSE MESA, 2007: The Tigers gave the 40-year-old veteran a $2.5-million deal, and he was a total flop, with a 12.34 ERA in 16 games before he was released in early June.  Gary Malerba, Special to Detroit News
FRANCISCO CRUCETA, 2008: He was mostly known for visa
FRANCISCO CRUCETA, 2008: He was mostly known for visa issues which delayed his arrival to spring training that year. In 13 games, he had a 5.40 ERA.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
GARY GLOVER, 2008: This was the last stop in his eight-year,
GARY GLOVER, 2008: This was the last stop in his eight-year, six-team career. He signed as a free agent in August and saw action in 18 games, posting a 4.43 ERA.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
JUAN RINCON, 2009: The veteran, who had some nice years
JUAN RINCON, 2009: The veteran, who had some nice years with the Twins, signed in late January of this year, and only made seven appearances for Detroit (5.23 ERA) before he was cut in May.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
ALFREDO FIGARO, 2009-10: He's mostly remembered for
ALFREDO FIGARO, 2009-10: He's mostly remembered for starting a pivotal game late in the 2009 season, a key loss to the White Sox. In 2010, he was brutal in eight relief appearances before he was released the following winter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
ENRIQUE GONZALEZ, 2010-11: He was OK over 18 appearances
ENRIQUE GONZALEZ, 2010-11: He was OK over 18 appearances his first year as a Tiger, but got shellacked in eight games in 2011 (10.00 ERA). And that was that.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
JAY SBORZ, 2010: Sborz, on the right, made just one
JAY SBORZ, 2010: Sborz, on the right, made just one major-league appearance, and it didn't go well. He allowed five earned runs in two-thirds of an inning, for a career ERA of 67.50.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
COLLIN BALESTER, 2012: He come over in a trade from
COLLIN BALESTER, 2012: He come over in a trade from the Nationals after the Tigers finally gave up on Ryan Perry, and he posted a 6.50 ERA in 11 appearances.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
DARIN DOWNS, 2012-13: Once a prized Rays prospect,
DARIN DOWNS, 2012-13: Once a prized Rays prospect, his career was derailed when he took a ball to the head. He finally got to The Show with the Tigers, and was actually pretty good his first year. The second year, not so much.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
EVAN REED, 2013-14: He had a blazing fastball that
EVAN REED, 2013-14: He had a blazing fastball that touched upper 90s, but couldn't put it together in the games. In 48 outings over two years, he had a WHIP over 1.500, and his Tigers career came to a halt when he was accused of sexual assault. He plead no contest and received probation.  Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
JIM JOHNSON, 2014: Once an All-Star closer with the
JIM JOHNSON, 2014: Once an All-Star closer with the Orioles, he absolutely imploded early in 2014 with the A's and was cut. The Tigers gave him a second look, which wasn't much better (6.92 ERA in 16 games). He since has righted the ship, with the Braves.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
PAT MCCOY, 2014: He saw action in 14 games -- his only
PAT MCCOY, 2014: He saw action in 14 games -- his only stint in the major leagues -- and allowed 21 hits and 13 walks for an unsightly WHIP of 2.429.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
GUIDO KNUDSON, 2015: A 28th-round pick by the Tigers
GUIDO KNUDSON, 2015: A 28th-round pick by the Tigers in 2011, he got his cup of coffee in 2015 -- allowing five home runs and 10 earned runs in five innings. He hasn't made it back since. Go figure.  Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
LOGAN KENSING, 2016: The journeyman got a look from
LOGAN KENSING, 2016: The journeyman got a look from the Tigers last April, and that was enough, as he allowed eight hits and two walks in 4.2 innings.  Mike Stobe, Getty Images
BOBBY PARNELL, 2016: The one-time closer with the Mets
BOBBY PARNELL, 2016: The one-time closer with the Mets made a comeback bid last season, and the Tigers gave him his shot, albeit a brief one -- in 5.1 innings, he posted a 6.75 ERA.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
WILLIAM CUEVAS, 2017: This was just this year, and
WILLIAM CUEVAS, 2017: This was just this year, and you still might not remember him. He pitched one-third of an inning back on April 14, and allowed four runs for an ERA of 108.00. He has since cleared waivers and departed as a free agent.  Mike Stobe, Getty Images
    A look at Detroit’s relief corps since 2006, including pitchers who made more than half their appearances out of the bullpen.

    (Key: IR — inherited runners scored; BAA — batting average against; FB — fastball velocity.)

    2006 (95-67, 2nd, lost in World Series)

    Roman Colon, Chad Durbin, Jason Grilli, Todd Jones, Wil Ledezma, Colby Lewis, Andrew Miller, Fernando Rodney, Bobby Seay, Chris Spurling, Jordan Tata, Jamie Walker, Joel Zumaya

    Stats: IR — 37 percent (5th-worst); ERA — 3.55 (4th-best); BAA —.242 (2nd-best); K's — 352 (7th-worst); WHIP — 1.31 (6th-best); WAR — 4.1 (10th-best); FB — 93.3 (Best)

    2007 (88-74, 2nd)

    Yorman Bazardo, Tim Byrdak, Jose Capellan, Frankie De La Cruz, Jason Grilli, Todd Jones, Wil Ledezma, Aquilino Lopez, Macay McBride, Jose Mesa, Zach Miner, Clay Rapada, Fernando Rodney, Bobby Seay, Joel Zumaya.

    Stats: IR — 28 percent (8th-best); ERA — 4.40 (8th-worst); BAA — .261 (10th-worst); K's — 394 (10th-worst); WHIP — 1.42 (10th-worst); WAR — 2.4 (10th-worst); FB — 92.2 (2nd-best)

    2008 (74-88, 5th)

    Denny Bautista, Yorman Bazardo, Francis Beltran, Francisco Cruceta, Freddy Dolsi, Kyle Farnsworth, Casey Fossum, Gary Glover, Jason Grilli, Todd Jones, Chris Lambert, Aquilino Lopez, Zach Miner, Clay Rapada, Fernando Rodney, Bobby Seay, Joel Zumaya

    Stats: IR — 38 percent (6th-worst); ERA — 4.69 (4th-worst); BAA —.274 (2nd-worst); K's — 389 (7th-worst); WHIP — 1.58 (Worst); WAR — 0.0 (3rd-worst); FB — 92.3 (4th-best)

    2009 (86-77, 2nd)

    Jeremy Bonderman, Eddie Bonine, Freddy Dolsi, Casey Fien, Chris Lambert, Brandon Lyon, Zach Miner, Fu-Te Ni, Clay Rapada, Juan Rincon, Nate Robertson, Fernando Rodney, Ryan Perry, Bobby Seay, Joel Zumaya

    Stats: IR — 31 percent (league average); ERA — 4.34 (9th-worst); BAA —.254 (12th-worst); K's —380 (6th-worst); WHIP — 1.46 (5th-worst); WAR — 0.8 (6th-worst); FB — 93.2 (4th-best)

    2010 (81-81, 3rd)

    Eddie Bonine, Phil Coke, Casey Fien, Alfredo Figaro, Enrique Gonzalez, Fu-Te Ni, Ryan Perry, Jay Sborz, Daniel Schlereth, Brad Thomas, Jose Valverde, Robbie Weinhardt, Joel Zumaya

    Stats: IR — 38 percent (4th-worst); ERA — 3.96 (14th-best); BAA — .261 (6th-worst); K's — 328 (2nd-worst); WHIP — 1.40 (9th-worst); WAR — 2.4 (15th-best); FB — 93.2 (5th-best)

    2011 (95-67, 1st, lost in ALCS)

    Al Alburquerque, Duane Below, Joaquin Benoit, Phil Coke, Charlie Furbush, Enrique Gonzalez, Luis Marte, Lester Oliveros, David Pauley, David Purcey, Ryan Perry, Chance Ruffin, Daniel Schlereth, Brad Thomas, Jose Valverde, Brayan Villarreal, Robbie Weinhardt, Adam Wilk

    Stats: IR — 34 percent (4th-worst); ERA — 3.93 (6th-worst); BAA —.246 (13th-worst); K's — 398 (9th-worst); WHIP — 1.39 (5th-worst); WAR — 2.1 (15th-worst); FB — 93.0 (6th-best)

    2012 (88-74, 1st, lost in World Series)

    Al Alburquerque, Collin Balester, Duane Below, Joaquin Benoit, Phil Coke, Octavio Dotel, Darin Downs, Luis Marte, Jose Ortega, Luke Putkonen, Daniel Schlereth, Jose Valverde, Brayan Villarreal, Thad Weber

    Stats: IR — 31 percent (7th-worst); ERA — 3.79 (13th-worst); BAA — .249 (10th-worst); K's — 433 (9th-worst); WHIP — 1.31 (10th-worst); WAR — 3.9 (11th-best); FB — 93.4 (6th-best)

    2013 (93-69, 1st, lost in ALCS)

    Al Alburquerque, Jose Alvarez, Joaquin Benoit, Jeremy Bonderman, Phil Coke, Octavio Dotel, Darin Downs, Jose Ortega, Luke Putkonen, Evan Reed, Bruce Rondon, Drew Smyly, Jose Valverde, Brayan Villarreal, Jose Veras

    Stats: IR — 28 percent (league average); ERA — 4.01 (7th-worst); BAA — .246 (13th-worst); K's —447 (11th-worst); WHIP — 1.34 (8th-worst); WAR — 3.2 (14th-worst); FB — 93.4 (6th-best)

    Tigers’ bullpen blues: Bad choices, bad timing, bad luck

    2014 (90-72, 1st, lost in ALDS)

    Al Alburquerque, Joba Chamberlain, Blaine Hardy, Jim Johnson, Corey Knebel, Ian Krol, Pat McCoy, Melvin Mercedes, Justin Miller, Joe Nathan, Jose Ortega, Luke Putkonen, Evan Reed, Kyle Ryan, Joakim Soria, Chad Smith, Kevin Whelan

    Stats: IR — 33 percent (5th-worst); ERA — 4.29 (4th-worst); BAA — .270 (2nd-worst); K's — 385 (2nd-worst); WHIP — 1.48 (2nd-worst); WAR — negative-0.1 (3rd-worst); FB — 92.7 (15th-best)

    2015 (74-87, 5th)

    Al Alburquerque, Joba Chamberlain, Buck Farmer, Neftali Feliz, Jeff Ferrell, Tom Gorzelanny, Blaine Hardy, Guido Knudson, Ian Krol, Joe Nathan, Angel Nesbitt, Bruce Rondon, Kyle Ryan, Joakim Soria, Jose Valdez, Drew VerHagen, Alex Wilson

    Stats: IR — 32 percent (8th-worst); ERA — 4.38 (4th-worst); BAA — .271 (Worst); K's — 395 (2nd-worst); WHIP — 1.44 (4th-worst); WAR — 0.0 (4th-worst); FB — 92.7 (9th-worst)

    2016 (86-75, 2nd)

    Buck Farmer, Shane Greene, Blaine Hardy, Logan Kensing, Mark Lowe, Joe Mantiply, Dustin Molleken, Bobby Parnell, Francisco Rodriguez, Bruce Rondon, Kyle Ryan, Warwick Saupold, Drew VerHagen, Alex Wilson, Justin Wilson

    Stats: IR — 33 percent (8th-worst); ERA — 4.22 (7th-worst); BAA —.260 (6th-worst); K's — 446 (5th-worst); WHIP — 1.34 (12th-worst); WAR — 4.3 (12th-best); FB — 92.4 (4th-worst)

    2017 (28-28, 3rd)

    Chad Bell, William Cuevas, Shane Greene, Blaine Hardy, Joe Jimenez, Arcenio Leon, Francisco Rodriguez, Bruce Rondon, Kyle Ryan, Anibal Sanchez, Warwick Saupold, Daniel Stumpf, Alex Wilson, Justin Wilson

    Stats: IR — 33 percent (12th-best); ERA — 4.71 (6th-worst); BAA — .251 (12th-worst); K's — 165 (7th-worst); WHIP — 1.38 (12th-worst); WAR — negative-0.3 (4th-worst); FB — 92.8 (7th-worst)

