Joakim Soria had 24 saves with a 1.16 WHIP in 56 games with the Tigers (2014-15). (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

A look at Detroit’s relief corps since 2006, including pitchers who made more than half their appearances out of the bullpen.

(Key: IR — inherited runners scored; BAA — batting average against; FB — fastball velocity.)

2006 (95-67, 2nd, lost in World Series)

Roman Colon, Chad Durbin, Jason Grilli, Todd Jones, Wil Ledezma, Colby Lewis, Andrew Miller, Fernando Rodney, Bobby Seay, Chris Spurling, Jordan Tata, Jamie Walker, Joel Zumaya

Stats: IR — 37 percent (5th-worst); ERA — 3.55 (4th-best); BAA —.242 (2nd-best); K's — 352 (7th-worst); WHIP — 1.31 (6th-best); WAR — 4.1 (10th-best); FB — 93.3 (Best)

2007 (88-74, 2nd)

Yorman Bazardo, Tim Byrdak, Jose Capellan, Frankie De La Cruz, Jason Grilli, Todd Jones, Wil Ledezma, Aquilino Lopez, Macay McBride, Jose Mesa, Zach Miner, Clay Rapada, Fernando Rodney, Bobby Seay, Joel Zumaya.

Stats: IR — 28 percent (8th-best); ERA — 4.40 (8th-worst); BAA — .261 (10th-worst); K's — 394 (10th-worst); WHIP — 1.42 (10th-worst); WAR — 2.4 (10th-worst); FB — 92.2 (2nd-best)

2008 (74-88, 5th)

Denny Bautista, Yorman Bazardo, Francis Beltran, Francisco Cruceta, Freddy Dolsi, Kyle Farnsworth, Casey Fossum, Gary Glover, Jason Grilli, Todd Jones, Chris Lambert, Aquilino Lopez, Zach Miner, Clay Rapada, Fernando Rodney, Bobby Seay, Joel Zumaya

Stats: IR — 38 percent (6th-worst); ERA — 4.69 (4th-worst); BAA —.274 (2nd-worst); K's — 389 (7th-worst); WHIP — 1.58 (Worst); WAR — 0.0 (3rd-worst); FB — 92.3 (4th-best)

2009 (86-77, 2nd)

Jeremy Bonderman, Eddie Bonine, Freddy Dolsi, Casey Fien, Chris Lambert, Brandon Lyon, Zach Miner, Fu-Te Ni, Clay Rapada, Juan Rincon, Nate Robertson, Fernando Rodney, Ryan Perry, Bobby Seay, Joel Zumaya

Stats: IR — 31 percent (league average); ERA — 4.34 (9th-worst); BAA —.254 (12th-worst); K's —380 (6th-worst); WHIP — 1.46 (5th-worst); WAR — 0.8 (6th-worst); FB — 93.2 (4th-best)

2010 (81-81, 3rd)

Eddie Bonine, Phil Coke, Casey Fien, Alfredo Figaro, Enrique Gonzalez, Fu-Te Ni, Ryan Perry, Jay Sborz, Daniel Schlereth, Brad Thomas, Jose Valverde, Robbie Weinhardt, Joel Zumaya

Stats: IR — 38 percent (4th-worst); ERA — 3.96 (14th-best); BAA — .261 (6th-worst); K's — 328 (2nd-worst); WHIP — 1.40 (9th-worst); WAR — 2.4 (15th-best); FB — 93.2 (5th-best)

2011 (95-67, 1st, lost in ALCS)

Al Alburquerque, Duane Below, Joaquin Benoit, Phil Coke, Charlie Furbush, Enrique Gonzalez, Luis Marte, Lester Oliveros, David Pauley, David Purcey, Ryan Perry, Chance Ruffin, Daniel Schlereth, Brad Thomas, Jose Valverde, Brayan Villarreal, Robbie Weinhardt, Adam Wilk

Stats: IR — 34 percent (4th-worst); ERA — 3.93 (6th-worst); BAA —.246 (13th-worst); K's — 398 (9th-worst); WHIP — 1.39 (5th-worst); WAR — 2.1 (15th-worst); FB — 93.0 (6th-best)

2012 (88-74, 1st, lost in World Series)

Al Alburquerque, Collin Balester, Duane Below, Joaquin Benoit, Phil Coke, Octavio Dotel, Darin Downs, Luis Marte, Jose Ortega, Luke Putkonen, Daniel Schlereth, Jose Valverde, Brayan Villarreal, Thad Weber

Stats: IR — 31 percent (7th-worst); ERA — 3.79 (13th-worst); BAA — .249 (10th-worst); K's — 433 (9th-worst); WHIP — 1.31 (10th-worst); WAR — 3.9 (11th-best); FB — 93.4 (6th-best)

2013 (93-69, 1st, lost in ALCS)

Al Alburquerque, Jose Alvarez, Joaquin Benoit, Jeremy Bonderman, Phil Coke, Octavio Dotel, Darin Downs, Jose Ortega, Luke Putkonen, Evan Reed, Bruce Rondon, Drew Smyly, Jose Valverde, Brayan Villarreal, Jose Veras

Stats: IR — 28 percent (league average); ERA — 4.01 (7th-worst); BAA — .246 (13th-worst); K's —447 (11th-worst); WHIP — 1.34 (8th-worst); WAR — 3.2 (14th-worst); FB — 93.4 (6th-best)

2014 (90-72, 1st, lost in ALDS)

Al Alburquerque, Joba Chamberlain, Blaine Hardy, Jim Johnson, Corey Knebel, Ian Krol, Pat McCoy, Melvin Mercedes, Justin Miller, Joe Nathan, Jose Ortega, Luke Putkonen, Evan Reed, Kyle Ryan, Joakim Soria, Chad Smith, Kevin Whelan

Stats: IR — 33 percent (5th-worst); ERA — 4.29 (4th-worst); BAA — .270 (2nd-worst); K's — 385 (2nd-worst); WHIP — 1.48 (2nd-worst); WAR — negative-0.1 (3rd-worst); FB — 92.7 (15th-best)

2015 (74-87, 5th)

Al Alburquerque, Joba Chamberlain, Buck Farmer, Neftali Feliz, Jeff Ferrell, Tom Gorzelanny, Blaine Hardy, Guido Knudson, Ian Krol, Joe Nathan, Angel Nesbitt, Bruce Rondon, Kyle Ryan, Joakim Soria, Jose Valdez, Drew VerHagen, Alex Wilson

Stats: IR — 32 percent (8th-worst); ERA — 4.38 (4th-worst); BAA — .271 (Worst); K's — 395 (2nd-worst); WHIP — 1.44 (4th-worst); WAR — 0.0 (4th-worst); FB — 92.7 (9th-worst)

2016 (86-75, 2nd)

Buck Farmer, Shane Greene, Blaine Hardy, Logan Kensing, Mark Lowe, Joe Mantiply, Dustin Molleken, Bobby Parnell, Francisco Rodriguez, Bruce Rondon, Kyle Ryan, Warwick Saupold, Drew VerHagen, Alex Wilson, Justin Wilson

Stats: IR — 33 percent (8th-worst); ERA — 4.22 (7th-worst); BAA —.260 (6th-worst); K's — 446 (5th-worst); WHIP — 1.34 (12th-worst); WAR — 4.3 (12th-best); FB — 92.4 (4th-worst)

2017 (28-28, 3rd)

Chad Bell, William Cuevas, Shane Greene, Blaine Hardy, Joe Jimenez, Arcenio Leon, Francisco Rodriguez, Bruce Rondon, Kyle Ryan, Anibal Sanchez, Warwick Saupold, Daniel Stumpf, Alex Wilson, Justin Wilson

Stats: IR — 33 percent (12th-best); ERA — 4.71 (6th-worst); BAA — .251 (12th-worst); K's — 165 (7th-worst); WHIP — 1.38 (12th-worst); WAR — negative-0.3 (4th-worst); FB — 92.8 (7th-worst)