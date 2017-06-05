An MRI on Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander’s groin came back clean. There is no structural damage. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit — The Tigers, after their three-game weekend sweep of the White Sox, seem to be clicking on all cylinders. Nearly.

Bullpen? Check. Although Alex Wilson gave up two runs and the lead in the eighth inning Sunday, the ’pen has allowed just three runs in the last 21 innings.

Offense? Check-plus. After being shut out three times in 10 games on the road trip, the bats were booming over the weekend. The Tigers scored 32 runs against the White Sox, with 43 hits, 23 extra-base hits and nine home runs. Significant damage.

Defense? Check. They made just one error in the three games, while turning five double plays. Nick Castellanos played superb third base throughout the series, as did left fielder Justin Upton. And reliever Warwick Saupold put on a PFP (pitcher’s fielding practice) clinic on Sunday.

He made a nifty sliding play in the fourth inning to retrieve a topper in front of the plate. The slide enabled him to get up quickly and in one motion throw out Jose Abreu. In the fifth inning, with runners on first and third and one out, he picked Yolmer Sanchez off first base, a huge play at the time.

Starting pitching?

Although the Tigers got some good news Monday regarding ace Justin Verlander — the MRI on his right groin came back clean; there was no structural damage — this remains an area of concern.

The numbers are indicting. Here are their rankings in the American League:

■ 15th in opponents’ average (.277)

■ 14th in earned runs allowed (164)

■ 14th in WHIP (1.46)

■ 13th in home runs allowed (42)

■ 12th in ERA (4.57)

Michael Fulmer is exempt from this conversation. He has been brilliant, as his 6-3 record, 3.00 ERA and 1.1 WHIP would attest. He ranks ninth in the American League in ERA and seventh in pitcher’s WAR (2.2).

Jordan Zimmermann, who at last rediscovered his long-lost slider, made his most encouraging start possibly since last May on Saturday, checking the White Sox on one run through six innings.

And Daniel Norris, who will start the opener against the Angels on Tuesday, has pitched well in his last two starts, though he was bit by the Royals’ pesky Whit Merrifield (home run, RBI triple) in his last one.

He will start Tuesday on seven days of rest, which can be problematic, especially for a young pitcher still striving for consistency.

But that is the optimistic side of the ledger.

Verlander, even before leaving the game Sunday in the third inning with a tight right groin, was searching. He needed 39 pitches to get through the first inning. He was at 72 pitches in the third, having given up a home run and a walk without retiring a batter.

His velocity was normal, especially in the first two innings — hitting 95-97 mph. According to catcher John Hicks, his stuff was as good as ever, particularly the curve ball.

And yet, he was unable to put White Sox hitters away, even when he was ahead in the count. He only got six swing-and-misses and the White Sox fouled off 20 pitches in just two innings and two batters.

He was coming off arguably his best start of the season — allowing one run in seven innings in Kansas City — and his stat line is skewed negatively by two horrendous road starts (at Cleveland and Houston). So, it’s not that Verlander has been awful.

It’s just he’s not been himself; not his normal, dominant self. Not yet.

The Tigers will wait until after Verlander throws his bullpen this week to determine when he will make his next start — which would be Saturday in Boston if he stays on turn. That was not guaranteed.

Although the MRI was clean and Ausmus said he was optimistic Verlander would not miss a start — the plan is to re-evaluate the injury before setting the rotation.

Also in flux is the fifth spot in the rotation. Matthew Boyd has been sent back to Triple-A Toledo to work out his mechanical issues. Ausmus has not announced who would be coming up to replace him.

The presumption is it will be right-hander Buck Farmer, who last pitched for the Mud Hens on June 1. He would be on six-days rest if he slots in for the finale against the Angels on Thursday.

Farmer pitched 6.1 innings of three-hit shutout ball, with a career-high 11 strikeouts, against the White Sox in a spot start on May 27. That is why he is presumed to be the call-up.

But right-hander Drew VerHagen has been pitching lights out for the Mud Hens, as well. He is the International League’s pitcher of the week and is on a streak of 16.1 scoreless innings. He pitched seven shutout innings on Saturday and would be on regular rest Thursday.

Pending that decision, here is the Tigers’ rotation for the Angels series: Norris on Tuesday, Fulmer on Wednesday and possibly Farmer or VerHagen on Thursday. It is also conceivable Ausmus would give Fulmer an extra day and start him Thursday — if that is the case, then it would be Farmer pitching on regular rest Wednesday.

Zimmermann would start Friday in Boston.

The Tigers also likely will make two other roster moves before the game — both second baseman Ian Kinsler (hamstring) and catcher James McCann (lacerated hand) are expected to come off the disabled list.

Outfielder JaCoby Jones is likely to be one player sent back. Hicks, though he continues to produce for the Tigers, also could be sent back.

