Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler is back from the disabled list as the Tigers open a three-game series against the Angels at Comerica Park. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Bottom 1st: Angels 1, Tigers 0

The Tigers went quietly against Angels starter Jesse Chavez in the home half of the first.

In his first at-bat back from the disabled list as the lead-off hitter, Ian Kinsler flew out to center field. Alex Avila followed that up with a swinging strikeout on a 2-2 pitch. Victor Martinez ended the inning by grounding out sharply to first.

Miguel Cabrera lined a two-out single to left field.

Top 1st: Angels 1, Tigers 0

Daniel Norris, having better showings this season on the road, was touched for a run in the opening frame.

Kole Calhoun hit a one-out solo home run to give the Angels a quick lead.

Andrelton Simmons grounded deep in the hole between short to start the game and third and Jose Iglesias made a highlight play, throwing him out. Albert Pujols popped out to short right center for the second out. Yunel Escobar then flew out on the first pitch to center for the final out.

The Tigers are suddenly hot, and getting healthy.

Ian Kinsler returns to the Tigers' lineup Tuesday night when the Tigers open a three-game series against the Angels at Comerica Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

Kinsler is coming off the disabled list following a hamstring injury. He joins a Tigers team that's riding a four-game winning streak, including a sweep of the Chicago White Sox over the weekend in Detroit.

The Angels, meanwhile, are missing arguably the game's best player in Mike Trout, out with a torn ligament in his thumb. Daniel Norris takes the mound for the Tigers, while Jesse Chavez has the start for the Angels.

ANGELS AT TIGERS

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: Tigers are 28-28, third place in the American League Central, 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins. The Angels are 29-31, second place in the AL West, 14 games behind the Houston Astros.

ANGELS LINEUP

1. Andrelton Simmons, SS

2. Kole Calhoun, RF

3. Albert Pujols, DH

4. Yunel Escobar, 3B

5. C.J. Cron, 1B

6. Martin Maldonado, C

7. Danny Espinosa, 2B

8. Eric Young, LF

9. Shane Robinson, CF

SP: Jesse Chavez, RHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Avila, C

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Victor Martinez, DH

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Justin Upton, LF

7. Nick Castellanos, 3B

8. Alex Presley, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Daniel Norris, LHP