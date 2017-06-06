Tigers' Ian Kinsler heads back to the dugout after he flies out in the first inning. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Top 6th: Angels 4, Tigers 0

Daniel Norris had a quick sixth inning.

C.J. Cron struck out swinging for the first out and Martin Maldonado followed suit in the next at-bat. Danny Espinosa grounded out to second for a quick sixth.

Bottom 5th: Angels 4, Tigers 0

The Tigers needed to put something together in the fifth inning, but Jesse Chavez shut them down again.

Nick Castellanos grounded out to second and Alex Presley quickly followed that up with a fly out to right center. Jose Iglesias grounded out on a bang-bang play at first.

Top 5th: Angels 4, Tigers 0

A much-needed quick groundout by Shane Robinson got things started in the fifth, but the rest of the inning didn't go as smoothly.

However, Andrelton Simmons followed that up with a base hit to left. Kole Calhoun singled to center, but a fielding error by Alex Presley allowed Simmons to score and the runner to move over to second.

Albert Pujols popped out to shallow left for out No. 2. Yunel Escobar went down on strikes to end the lengthy inning.

Bottom 4th: Angels 3, Tigers 0

The Tigers went quietly once again in the fourth.

Victor Martinez nearly got ahold of one, driving it to deep left center but it ended up as a loud out No. 1. The next batter, J.D. Martinez, struck out swinging. Justin Upton popped out to shallow right field, ending the fourth.

Top 4th: Angels 3, Tigers 0

The Angels got right back to work in the fourth, making Daniel Norris work for every out, but tagging him for two more runs.

Yunel Escobar hit a deep double to center field, over the head of a leaping Alex Presley, to start the fourth inning. C.J. Cron then hit a two-run bomb into the left field stands.

Martin Maldonado struck out looking and Danny Espinosa was punched out with a swinging strike three. Eric Young Jr. grounded out to second for the final out.

Bottom 3rd: Angels 1, Tigers 0

The Tigers put a one-out threat together, but couldn't score.

Although he made good contact, Jose Iglesias wasn't rewarded as he lined out to second to start the home half of the third.

Ian Kinsler blasted one deep to left center for a ground-rule double with one out. Alex Avila drew a one-out walk to put two runners on. Miguel Cabrera then grounded into a double play to end the threat.

Top 3rd: Angels 1, Tigers 0

Daniel Norris struggled a bit with his control in the third.

Eric Young Jr. walked to start the inning and then promptly stole second base. Shane Robinson struck out looking for the first out. However, Young Jr. attempted a one-out steal of third and was picked off by Norris.

Andrelton Simmons then drew a two-out walk after a long at-bat. He then stole second base. Kole Calhoun walked to put runners at first and second with two outs for Albert Pujols. He grounded out to third base.

Bottom 2nd: Angels 1, Tigers 0

A two-out single in the second went no further for the Tigers.

J.D. Martinez, who has been hot since coming off the DL last month, grounded out softly to short for the first out. Justin Upton then struck out swinging. Alex Presley ended the second with a strikeout looking.

Nick Castellanos singled through the left side of the infield with two outs.

Top 2nd: Angels 1, Tigers 0

After allowing a first-inning homer, Daniel Norris settled down for a nice 1-2-3 second inning.

C.J. Cron struck out swinging to kick off the inning. Martin Maldonado flew out harmlessly to right field and Danny Espinosa popped out right behind home plate to Alex Avila.

Bottom 1st: Angels 1, Tigers 0

The Tigers went quietly against Angels starter Jesse Chavez in the home half of the first.

In his first at-bat back from the disabled list as the lead-off hitter, Ian Kinsler flew out to center field. Alex Avila followed that up with a swinging strikeout on a 2-2 pitch. Victor Martinez ended the inning by grounding out sharply to first.

Miguel Cabrera lined a two-out single to left field.

Top 1st: Angels 1, Tigers 0

Daniel Norris, having better showings this season on the road, was touched for a run in the opening frame.

Kole Calhoun hit a one-out solo home run to give the Angels a quick lead.

Andrelton Simmons grounded deep in the hole between short to start the game and third and Jose Iglesias made a highlight play, throwing him out. Albert Pujols popped out to short right center for the second out. Yunel Escobar then flew out on the first pitch to center for the final out.

The Tigers are suddenly hot, and getting healthy.

Ian Kinsler returns to the Tigers' lineup Tuesday night when the Tigers open a three-game series against the Angels at Comerica Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

Kinsler is coming off the disabled list following a hamstring injury. He joins a Tigers team that's riding a four-game winning streak, including a sweep of the Chicago White Sox over the weekend in Detroit.

The Angels, meanwhile, are missing arguably the game's best player in Mike Trout, out with a torn ligament in his thumb. Daniel Norris takes the mound for the Tigers, while Jesse Chavez has the start for the Angels.

ANGELS AT TIGERS

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: Tigers are 28-28, third place in the American League Central, 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins. The Angels are 29-31, second place in the AL West, 14 games behind the Houston Astros.

ANGELS LINEUP

1. Andrelton Simmons, SS

2. Kole Calhoun, RF

3. Albert Pujols, DH

4. Yunel Escobar, 3B

5. C.J. Cron, 1B

6. Martin Maldonado, C

7. Danny Espinosa, 2B

8. Eric Young, LF

9. Shane Robinson, CF

SP: Jesse Chavez, RHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Avila, C

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Victor Martinez, DH

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Justin Upton, LF

7. Nick Castellanos, 3B

8. Alex Presley, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Daniel Norris, LHP