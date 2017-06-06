Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera has accumulated 475,826 votes — the fewest among any leader at any position, by far — keeping him more than 40,000 votes ahead of his closest competitor, Oakland’s Yonder Alonso. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

It hasn’t been Miguel Cabrera’s best season. Not even close.

But the fans couldn’t care less, keeping him the leader at first base in American League All-Star voting, according to an update provided by MLB on Tuesday.

Cabrera has accumulated 475,826 votes — the fewest among any leader at any position, by far — keeping him more than 40,000 votes ahead of his closest competitor, Oakland’s Yonder Alonso.

Cabrera has made the All-Star team every year but three in his career, and has started four times, most recently in 2015. He was a reserve on the AL team last season.

In his 15th major-league season, Cabrera is batting .274/.378/.433 with five homers and 26 RBIs, putting him on track for the worst full season of his career. While he hasn’t homered since May 15, he has heated up a bit lately, with eight RBIs and an OPS over 1.000 in his last seven games.

Alonso, meanwhile, is having a breakout season, with 16 homers, already a career high, to go with 34 RBIs and an OPS of 1.075.

Cabrera is the lone Tiger anywhere in the vote tallies provided by MLB, which gives the top five at each position, and top 15 in the outfield.

Yankees rookie Aaron Judge leads all AL vote-getters, with more than 1.2 million votes. Angels star Mike Trout is just behind him. Fans can vote here.

The All-Star Game is July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami. Cabrera spent the first five years of his career with the Marlins, making four All-Star teams.

