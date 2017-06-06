Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler returned from the disabled list Tuesday. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit — One move was expected, the other not as much.

The Tigers on Tuesday sent outfielder JaCoby Jones back to Toledo to clear a spot for second baseman Ian Kinsler, who returns from the disabled list.

That move was no surprise.

Catcher James McCann also was expected to come off the disabled list Tuesday. Instead, the Tigers opted to send him to Toledo on a rehab assignment. McCann hasn’t faced live pitching since he was hit by a pitch on May 25 and a five-stitch gash was opened on his left hand.

Sending him on a rehab assignment serves two purposes: It gives McCann some time to get back up to game speed, and it allows the Tigers to keep John Hicks and his hot bat around for a few more games.

In 13 games, Hicks is hitting .313 with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

