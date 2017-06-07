Buck Farmer will start against the Angels on Wednesday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — Manager Brad Ausmus announced after the 5-3 loss to the Angels Tuesday that right-hander Buck Farmer would be called up from Toledo and start the second game of the series Wednesday.

Michael Fulmer will start the finale on Thursday, pitching on an extra day of rest.

“It’s a chance to get him an extra day,” Ausmus said. “He will have had an extra day of rest for two starts in a row.”

Fulmer, in just his second full season, leads the team with 75 innings. He’s thrown 196 pitches in his last two starts.

To make room for Farmer, the Tigers optioned left-hander Blaine Hardy back to Toledo.

Hardy gave up a run in two-thirds of an inning Tuesday.

“It’s the way it is,” Hardy said afterward. “I had a terrible outing and my back tightened up in the bullpen. It’s nothing serious, but I was warming up for so long. I went to the trainer’s room after the game and one of my legs is about an inch shorter than the other one.

“Just came out of alignment.”

After several strong outings, Hardy has allowed four runs in his last five innings of work.

“It stinks,” he said. “But I will go down to Toledo and start throwing strikes — unlike tonight — and get myself back where I need to be. Hopefully, I will be back up soon.”



Twitter @cmccosky