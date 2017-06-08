Nicholas Castellanos sits in the dugout in the ninth inning after being pinch run for by Andrew Romine, who stayed in to play third in the ninth inning. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit — Kids sometimes throw things when they’re angry.

So do adults, or at least that was the case Wednesday night at Comerica Park when Nicholas Castellanos got upset over leaving the Tigers-Angels game for a pinch-runner in the eighth inning of the Tigers’ 4-0 victory.

Castellanos trotted to the dugout, stomped down the stairs, pulled off his batting helmet and slammed it against the dugout wall.

The helmet caromed off the wall and slammed into the face of Miguel Cabrera, who afterward had a red welt beneath his right eye.

Fortunately for everyone, and particularly for Castellanos, Cabrera wasn’t hurt. Nor was he bearing any malice afterward.

“It’s not my season,” said Cabrera, who seemed to believe wry humor and lots of smiles were the best way to handle Wednesday’s incident, which was caught on FSD’s telecast.

Cabrera brushed off the mishap, which was triggered after Castellanos singled with none out in the Tigers’ half of the eighth. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus intended to use Andrew Romine as a defensive replacement at third in the ninth and thought it wise to have Romine, a fine runner, offer the Tigers an early dividend on the basepaths.

Castellanos departed the clubhouse before media arrived.

Ausmus joined with Cabrera in dousing thoughts this was an incident closer to ugly than accidental.

“Miggy’s fine,” said Ausmus, who acknowledged he had spoken to Castellanos afterward. “Nick’s a competitive guy, and it was my call to put Romine out there.

“Quite frankly, Nick’s a good baserunner. But Romine’s our best baserunner.”

Lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com/Lynn_Henning