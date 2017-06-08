Tigers 4, Angels 0
Tigers' Justin Upton hits a three-run home run in the eighth inning to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead which holds up to to be the final score in the win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 7, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Dixon Machado, left, and J.D. Martinez celebrate with Justin Upton after his three-run home run in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works in the first inning. Farmer pitched 6.2 innings allowing three hits with one walk and five strikeouts.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lt. Gov. Brian Calley throws out the ceremonial first
Lt. Gov. Brian Calley throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez tosses water in the air before
Tigers' J.D. Martinez tosses water in the air before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Alex Avila singles in the first inning.
Tigers' Alex Avila singles in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez goes back to the dugout after
Tigers' J.D. Martinez goes back to the dugout after he strikes out swinging to end the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Ian Kinsler is hit by a pitch in the third
Tigers' Ian Kinsler is hit by a pitch in the third inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez is called out on strikes by home
Tigers' J.D. Martinez is called out on strikes by home plate umpire Alan Porter in the third inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers center fielder Alex Presley catches a fly out
Tigers center fielder Alex Presley catches a fly out off the bat of Angels' Cliff Pennington in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez in the fifth
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera grounds out in the fifth inning.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera grounds out in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez singles in
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez singles in the sixth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works in the seventh inning.
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fans cheer for Tigers pitcher BuckFarmer as he exits
Fans cheer for Tigers pitcher BuckFarmer as he exits the game in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
A large moon rises in the seventh inning.
A large moon rises in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez writes in his notebook in the
Tigers' J.D. Martinez writes in his notebook in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson works in the eighth inning.
Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson works in the eighth inning. Wilson pitched hitless 1.1 innings.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson works in the eighth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 7, 2017. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez singles in
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez singles in the eighth inning. Martinez went 2-for-4.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez singles in the eighth inning.
Tigers' J.D. Martinez singles in the eighth inning. Martinez went 1-for-4.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Justin Upton hits a three-run home run in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Justin Upton, second from right, talks with
Tigers' Justin Upton, second from right, talks with John Hicks in the dugout in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos singles in the eighth
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos singles in the eighth inning. Castellanos went 1-for-4.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Justin Wilson works in the ninth inning.
Tigers pitcher Justin Wilson works in the ninth inning. Wilson pitched a hitless ninth with one walk.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos sits in the dugout in
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos sits in the dugout in the ninth inning after being pinch run for by Andrew Romine who stayed in to play third in the ninth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Justin Upton high fives third base coach Dave
Tigers' Justin Upton high fives third base coach Dave Clark, left, after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit — Kids sometimes throw things when they’re angry.

    So do adults, or at least that was the case Wednesday night at Comerica Park when Nicholas Castellanos got upset over leaving the Tigers-Angels game for a pinch-runner in the eighth inning of the Tigers’ 4-0 victory.

    Castellanos trotted to the dugout, stomped down the stairs, pulled off his batting helmet and slammed it against the dugout wall.

    The helmet caromed off the wall and slammed into the face of Miguel Cabrera, who afterward had a red welt beneath his right eye.

    Fortunately for everyone, and particularly for Castellanos, Cabrera wasn’t hurt. Nor was he bearing any malice afterward.

    “It’s not my season,” said Cabrera, who seemed to believe wry humor and lots of smiles were the best way to handle Wednesday’s incident, which was caught on FSD’s telecast.

    Cabrera brushed off the mishap, which was triggered after Castellanos singled with none out in the Tigers’ half of the eighth. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus intended to use Andrew Romine as a defensive replacement at third in the ninth and thought it wise to have Romine, a fine runner, offer the Tigers an early dividend on the basepaths.

    Castellanos departed the clubhouse before media arrived.

    Ausmus joined with Cabrera in dousing thoughts this was an incident closer to ugly than accidental.

    “Miggy’s fine,” said Ausmus, who acknowledged he had spoken to Castellanos afterward. “Nick’s a competitive guy, and it was my call to put Romine out there.

    “Quite frankly, Nick’s a good baserunner. But Romine’s our best baserunner.”

    Lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com/Lynn_Henning

    LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE