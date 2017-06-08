Tigers catcher Alex Avila tries to catch a ball that deflected off the mound as the Angels' Danny Espinosa scores on a single by Andrelton Simmons in the fifth inning Thursday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Michael Fulmer had an uncharacteristically poor start for the Tigers, who lost 11-4 to the Angels on Thursday afternoon.

He went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on nine hits, while striking out one for the Tigers (29-30), who led 4-1 heading into the fifth.

Nicholas Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs for the Tigers.

Andrelton Simmons and Eric Young Jr. were each 3-for-5 for the Angels (31-32), who scored five times in the top of the fifth and six more in the top of the seventh to blow the game open.

The Tigers hit the road for a weekend series against the Red Sox. The starters for the Tigers, so far, are to be determined. Left-hander Brian Johnson (2-0, 2.57 ERA) will get the ball for the Red Sox in tomorrow's series opener. First pitch is set for 7:10 at Fenway Park.

Saupold works 1-2-3 9th, Tigers down 11-4

Right-hander Warwick Saupold took the mound for the Tigers to start the ninth inning.

He got C.J. Cron and Shane Robinson to pop out to Alex Avila behind the plate to lead off the inning. Saupold then got Eric Young Jr. to fly out to left field to end the inning.

Going to the bottom of the ninth, the Tigers are down 11-4.

Tigers held scoreless again in 8th

The Tigers were kept off the scoreboard again in the bottom of the eighth inning.

They have not scored since the bottom of the third.

Andrew Romine struck out to lead off the half inning before Dixon Machado singled. Alex Presley, in his first at-bat, struck out swinging. Alex Avila then flew out to the warning track in left field to end the inning.

After eight, the Tigers remain behind 11-4.

K-Rod throws 1-2-3 8th

Francisco Rodriguez, the Tigers' once-embattled and later demoted closer, entered to start the top of the eighth.

Left fielder Justin Upton threw Kole Calhoun out trying to stretch a single into a double to lead off the inning. Albert Pujols then popped out to first baseman John Hicks -- in for Miguel Cabrera -- who was leaning against the tarp in foul territory. Yunel Escobar then grounded out to third base to end the half inning.

Going to the bottom of the eighth, the Angels still have an 11-4 lead.

Tigers miss opportunity in 7th

The Tigers left runners in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Miguel Cabrera walked to lead off the half inning, before Victor Martinez struck out swinging. J.D. Martinez doubled to deep left center field, advancing Cabrera to third. Justin Upton struck out swinging for the second out. Nicholas Castellanos struck out swinging to end the inning, leaving runners at second and third.

After seven, the Tigers are down 11-4.

7th-Inning Stretch: Angels 11, Tigers 4

The Angels blew the game open in the top of the seventh inning.

Andrelton Simmons doubled to lead off the inning before walks to Kole Calhoun and Yunel Escobar (one out) loaded the bases. C.J. Cron then hit a two-run single, chasing Leon.

Left-hander Daniel Stumpf entered and immediately walked pinch-hitter Shane Robinson. Eric Young Jr. then hit an RBI single, scoring Escobar.

Danny Espinosa then hit a two-run single, scoring Cron and Robinson.

Simmons went to the plate again, singling in Young. Espinosa was then thrown out by left fielder Justin Upton between second and third base to end the inning.

At the Seventh-Inning Stretch, the Angels lead the Tigers, 11-4.

Castellanos triple shy of cycle

Right-hander Kenyan Middleton replaced starter JC Ramirez to start the bottom of the sixth inning for the Angels.

Nicholas Castellanos led off the half inning with a double, for his third hit in as many at-bats. Castellanos is now a triple from the cycle.

Andrew Romine and Dixon Machado then struck out swinging, before Ian Kinsler hit an infield single to extend the inning. Alex Avila popped out to third baseman Yunel Escobar in foul territory to end the inning.

After six, the Tigers are still down 5-4.

Leon tosses 1-2-3 6th

Arcenio Leon entered for the Tigers in the top of the sixth inning, working a 1-2-3 frame.

Eric Young Jr. grounded out to shortstop, before Danny Espinosa popped out to Miguel Cabrera in foul territory. Juan Graterol then lined out softly to second base to end the inning.

Going to the bottom of the sixth, the Tigers are down 5-4.

Tigers go in order in 5th

The Tigers went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Victor Martinez lined out to second base before J.D. Martinez struck out swinging. It looked like Justin Upton had a two-out double, but his left leg appeared to come off the bag and he was tagged out.

After five, the Tigers trail 5-4.

Tigers lead disappears in 5th

Michael Fulmer and the Tigers watched as their lead evaporated in the top of the fifth inning, without recording an out.

Eric Young Jr. led off the inning with a double to the wall in right field. Danny Espinosa then singled, advancing Young to third with nobody out. Juan Graterol singled in Young on a ground ball that shortstop Dixon Machado fielded cleanly, but made a poor throw to first base that allowed Graterol to reach.

Andrelton Simmons made it a one-run game with an RBI single, still with nobody out. Kole Kalhoun tied the game on an RBI single that scored Graterol.

Albert Pujols hit a sacrifice fly to Justin Upton in left field. Upton dropped the transfer, allowing Simmons to score and give the Angels the lead. Yunel Escobar then singled, chasing Fulmer.

Shane Greene entered, getting the next two outs without allowing a run.

C.J. Cron popped out to a running Ian Kinsler, who made the catch against the tarp in foul territory for the second out. Kinsler fired the ball home, keeping Calhoun at third. Ben Revere, the ninth Angels batter of the inning, then flew out to Andrew Romine, who made a diving catch in left center field to save two runs.

Going to the bottom of the fifth, the Tigers are down 5-4.

Fulmer, for the first time this season, failed to get into the sixth. He went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on nine hits, while striking out one and walking nobody.

Tigers strand 2 in 4th

The Tigers stranded a pair of runners in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Andrew Romine led off the half inning with a single, before taking second on a single from Dixon Machado on a botched hit-and-run. Romine hesitated between first and second base on the ground ball to the right side of the infield.

Ian Kinsler and Alex Avila then lined out to left field before Miguel Cabrera grounded out to pitcher JC Ramirez to end the inning.

After four, the Tigers remain ahead, 4-1.

Pujols stranded in 4th

Michael Fulmer stranded a baserunner in the top of the fourth inning.

Albert Pujols reached on an infield single on a ball that shortstop Dixon Machado tried to barehand, while likely having enough time to field it with his glove.

But Pujols was stranded after Yunel Escobar and C.J. Cron both flew out to right field and Ben Revere lined out to second base to end the inning.

Going to the bottom of the fourth, the Tigers are still up 4-1.

Castellanos adds to Tigers lead in 3rd

Nicholas Castellanos got his second RBI of the game in the bottom of the third inning.

After Victor Martinez doubled to left field — just past the outstretched glove of Ben Revere — and moved to third on a ground ball to shortstop from J.D. Martinez, he scored on a two-out single from Nicholas Castellanos.

Castellanos was thrown out at second base trying to steal to end the inning.

After three, the Tigers are ahead 4-1.

Angels get on board in 3rd

The Angels got on the board in the top of the third inning.

After Eric Young Jr. led off the inning with a single to right field, Danny Espinosa doubled him in. Juan Graterol advanced Espinosa to third on a ground ball to first base, for the first out of the inning. Espinosa was stranded at third after Andrelton Simmons flew out to center field — aided by an impressive throw home from Andrew Romine — and Kole Calhoun grounded out to second base to end the inning.

Going to the bottom of the third, the Tigers are up 3-1.

Tigers lead 3-0 after 2

Nicholas Castellanos extended his hitting streak to seven games with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the second inning.

Castellanos sent a 1-0 pitch from JC Ramirez — a 96 mph fastball — over the wall in right center field to add to the Tigers' lead.

Andrew Romine grounded out to shortstop and Dixon Machado flew out to right field, before Ian Kinsler doubled to extend the inning.

Alex Avila then doubled in Kinsler with an RBI double to the wall in center field, before Miguel Cabrera grounded out to second base to end the inning.

After two, the Tigers are up 3-0.

Fulmer sets Angels down again in 2nd

For the second straight inning, Michael Fulmer set the Angels down 1-2-3.

On the first pitch of the inning, he got Yunel Escobar to ground out to shortstop. Fulmer then got C.J. Cron to fly out to center field before striking out Ben Revere swinging to end the half inning.

Going to the bottom of the second, the Tigers are still ahead 1-0.

Tigers score on weird play in 1st

The hit-and-run paid off for the Tigers — albeit weirdly — in the bottom of the first.

After Ian Kinsler led off with a single and stole second base, Alex Avila walked to put the first two on for the Tigers.

The next batter, Miguel Cabrera, hit a sinking line drive to right field. Kinsler, who had taken off for third base on the pitch, went back towards second with the ball in the air, but turned around as the ball dropped. Kinsler scored on the play to put the Tigers on the board.

Victor Martinez, J.D. Martinez and Justin Upton each struck out swinging to end the inning.

After one, the Tigers have a 1-0 lead.

Fulmer starts with 1-2-3 frame

Michael Fulmer worked quickly in the top of the first inning, setting the Angels down in order.

He got Andrelton Simmons to ground out to third base, before getting Kole Calhoun to ground out to second. Fulmer then got Albert Pujols to hit a line drive right at J.D. Martinez in right field to end the half inning.

Going to the bottom of the first, the game is scoreless.

Live blog: Tigers vs. Angels

For all of their struggles this season, particularly in May, the Tigers remain in the thick of the American League Central Division race.

A 4-0 victory Wednesday over the Angels pulled the Tigers within 1.5 games of the first-place Twins — with the Indians sitting between — heading into Thursday afternoon's series finale. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

A victory would push the Tigers above the .500 mark for the first time since May 20, and possibly tighten the race even more.

Right-hander Michael Fulmer draws the start for the Tigers, while the Angels will counter with righty JC Ramirez.

ANGELS AT TIGERS

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 29-29, third place in the American League Central, 1.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins. The Angels are 30-32, third place in the AL West, 13 games behind the Houston Astros.

ANGELS LINEUP

1. Andrelton Simmons, SS

2. Kole Calhoun, RF

3. Albert Pujols, DH

4. Yunel Escobar, 3B

5. C.J. Cron, 1B

6. Ben Revere, LF

7. Eric Young Jr., CF

8. Danny Espinosa, 2B

9. Juan Graterol, C

SP: JC Ramirez, RHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Avila, C

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Victor Martinez, DH

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Justin Upton, LF

7. Nick Castellanos, 3B

8. Andrew Romine, CF

9. Dixon Machado, SS

SP: Michael Fulmer, RHP

