Alan Trammell (Photo: Getty Images)

The Major League Baseball draft started in 1965 and since then there have been more than 1,500 top-30 selections.

ESPN’s Sean Morrison ranked the best picks at Nos. 1 through 30 in the first round. The Tigers’ Alan Trammell, who was drafted in 1976 out of Kearney (Calif.) High, is considered tops at No. 26.

Trammell, who played 20 years, all with Detroit, had a career WAR (Wins Above Replacement) of 70.4.

He finished with a .285 average (2,365-for-8,288), 185 home runs and 1,003 RBIs. The shortstop was rookie of the year in 1978 and World Series MVP in 1984.

Morrison writes, “Trammell is technically a second-round selection because in 1976, there were only 24 first-round picks. Still, Trammell was a top-30 talent, so he fits here. The six-time All-Star, 1984 World Series MVP and four-time Gold Glove honoree went on to manage his career-long Tigers in 2003. That didn’t go as well; he compiled a 185-300 record at the helm in Detroit and was fired in 2005.”

Alex Rodriguez, who taken by the Mariners in 1993, is ranked as the best at No. 1.