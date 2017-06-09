Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann (5-4, 5.98) starts the series opener against the Red Sox. (Photo: Eric Christian Smith, Associated Press)

The Tigers open a three-game series Friday with the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Follow along here for live updates.

Tigers at Red Sox

First pitch: 7:10 tonight

TV/radio: FSD, 97.1

Starters: Tigers, RHP Jordan Zimmermann (5-4, 5.98); Red Sox, LHP Brian Johnson (2-0, 2.57)

Records: Tigers are 29-30, in third place and 2.5 games behind the first-place Twins in the AL Central. The Red Sox are 32-27, in second place and 3 games behind the Yankees in the AL East.

LINEUPS

Tigers

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Nick Castellanos, 3B

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Victor Martinez, DH

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Justin Upton, LF

7. Mikie Mahtook, CF

8. James McCann, C

9. Jose Iglesias, SS​

Jordan Zimmermann, SP

Red Sox

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Dustin Pedroia, 2B

3. Xander Bogaerts, SS

4. Mitch Moreland, 1B

5. Andrew Benintendi, LF

6. Hanley Ramirez, DH

7. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

8. Sandy Leon, C

9. Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Brian Johnson, SP

MORE COVERAGE

'Fast healer' Verlander will start Saturday vs. Sale​

Henning: Avila would part with son to make Tigers purr

Fulmer, Tigers’ bullpen can't contain Angels in loss

ESPN: Tigers’ Trammell the best overall pick at No. 26