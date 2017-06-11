Best MLB Draft picks at No. 18
The Tigers will draft Monday at No. 18 in the first
The Tigers will draft Monday at No. 18 in the first round. Here's a look back at the 10 best picks at No. 18 in MLB Draft history, as based on WAR.  MLB.com
WILLIE WILSON: 1974, Kansas City Royals, OF, 46.0 WAR.
WILLIE WILSON: 1974, Kansas City Royals, OF, 46.0 WAR. He played 19 seasons in the major leagues, including 15 with the Royals, helping them win the 1985 World Series. He had 668 stolen bases in his career, which also included stints with the Oakland A's and Chicago Cubs.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
R.A. DICKEY: 1996, Texas Rangers, RHP, 21.9 WAR. He
R.A. DICKEY: 1996, Texas Rangers, RHP, 21.9 WAR. He can thank the Tigers for his career rival. In his lone start in 2006, he allowed six home runs to Detroit. He then set out to become a knuckleball pitcher, and would win the 2012 National League Cy Young Award with the New York Mets. With a 114-112 career record, he now pitches for the Atlanta Braves.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
GLENN WILSON: 1980, Detroit Tigers, 3B, 12.9 WAR. He
GLENN WILSON: 1980, Detroit Tigers, 3B, 12.9 WAR. He hit 23 home runs in his first two major-league seasons with the Tigers, then, on the eve of the 1984 season, he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies for Dave Bergman and Willie Hernandez -- a move that would help Detroit win the World Series. He also played for the Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros.  Otto Greule Jr., Getty Images
JOE MAGRANE: 1985, St. Louis Cardinals, LHP, 12.2 WAR.
JOE MAGRANE: 1985, St. Louis Cardinals, LHP, 12.2 WAR. His best season was 1989, when, with the Cardinals, he was 18-9 with a 2.91 ERA and finished fourth in the Cy Young Award voting. He also pitched for the California Angels and Chicago White Sox.  J.D. Cuban, Getty Images
DAN FORD: 1970, Oakland A's, OF, 11.7 WAR. He was traded
DAN FORD: 1970, Oakland A's, OF, 11.7 WAR. He was traded to the Minnesota Twins in 1974, and made his major-league debut the following season, with 15 homers and 59 RBIs. He had 20 homers in his second season, and his best year was 1979, his first with the California Angels, when he had 21 homers and 101 RBIs and earned MVP votes. He also played for the Baltimore Orioles in his 11-year career.  MLB.com
CARLOS MAY: 1966, Chicago White Sox, OF, 10.5 WAR.
CARLOS MAY: 1966, Chicago White Sox, OF, 10.5 WAR. The brother of Lee May and the uncle of Jacob May, he played 10 seasons in the majors, with the White Sox, New York Yankees and California Angels. A two-time All-Star, his best season was 1973, when, with the White Sox, he had 20 home runs and 96 RBIs.  Getty Images
SONNY GRAY: 2011, Oakland Athletics, RHP, 10.0 WAR.
SONNY GRAY: 2011, Oakland Athletics, RHP, 10.0 WAR. One of the game's bright young pitchers when he burst onto the scene, he was a 14-game winner in both his second and third seasons. But he has struggled since, with a 5.69 ERA last season and a 4.37 ERA this season. Still, there have been some signs he's finding his groove again.  Christian Petersen, Getty Images
COREY SEAGER: 2012, Los Angeles Dodgers, SS, 9.8 WAR.
COREY SEAGER: 2012, Los Angeles Dodgers, SS, 9.8 WAR. One of the bright, young stars in all of baseball, he was National League rookie of the year last season after batting .308/.365/.512 with 26 home runs and 72 RBIs. The brother of the Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager, he's having another fine season in 2017.  Stephen Dunn, Getty Images
REX HUDLER: 1978, New York Yankees, SS, 6.5 WAR. A
REX HUDLER: 1978, New York Yankees, SS, 6.5 WAR. A solid utility player for a long time, he spent 13 seasons in the major leagues, with the Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Montreal Expos, St. Louis Cardinals, California Angels and Philadelphia Phillies. His best year was 1996 with the Angels, when he hit 20 home runs and batted .311.  Rick Stewart, Getty Images
IKE DAVIS: 2008, New York Mets, 1B, 4.9 WAR. The big,
IKE DAVIS: 2008, New York Mets, 1B, 4.9 WAR. The big, left-handed slugger didn't live up to his expectations, but he had a solid if brief major-league career, with 32 homers and 90 RBIs for the 2012 Mets. He also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Oakland A's and, last year, New York Yankees. He's in Triple A with the Los Angles Dodgers this year.  Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images
    Whenever the Tigers gather for Draft Day, there’s a general expectation, based on more than a decade of habits, they’ll take a big, power-armed pitcher with their first pick.

    Percentages could hold Monday night.

    Then again, this might be the year a position player slips in what is regarded as something of a wide-open draft, which starts at 7 p.m. on MLB Network.

    The Tigers have the 18th overall pick in the 2017 sweepstakes and probably would prefer to grab Alex Faedo, a right-hander from the University of Florida who for some time has been on their heavy-inspection list. The problem, at least in Detroit’s view, is Faedo has closed strong for the Gators and almost certainly will be gone by the time Detroit selects.

    There are other high-bore arms the Tigers will consider at 18:

    ■ D.L. Hall, a prep left-hander from Valdosta, Ga., is a natural for Detroit. But he also is craved by teams that pick ahead of the Tigers — Marlins, Pirates, Yankees — and it will be something of a surprise if Hall is unclaimed at 18.

    ■ Trevor Rogers, another prep left-hander, has had scouts scurrying to Carlsbad, N.M., for up-close examination. He’s 6-foot-6, 185 pounds, and fits the Tigers’ typical, top-of-the-rotation profile.

    ■ Griffin Canning. He’s a polished starting right-hander from UCLA and is known to have been watched closely by the Tigers, and, for that matter, all 30 teams and their snoops. But some reported issues with his arm have surfaced and his stock is uncertain.

    ■ Tanner Houck. He is 6-5, pitches for the University of Missouri, and has a delivery and hard repertoire that could transfer to the bullpen if he isn’t better off in a big-league rotation. Whether that projection interests the Tigers sufficiently to make him the 18th overall pick is questionable.

    ■ Sam Carlson, Burnsville (Minn) High: Not as big (6-3) as the Tigers tend to prefer in the first round, Carlson is nonetheless a thoroughbred. But, again, it seems a long shot the Tigers would bite on Carlson at 18.

    ■ David Peterson, University of Oregon: He’s a left-hander, 6-6, and might easily be the Tigers’ choice — if he’s ignored by 17 other clubs. That appears doubtful. But in a draft as tough-to-peg as the 2017 talent hunt, Peterson might slip some early blocks.

    ■ Nate Pearson, Junior College of Central Florida: The Tigers have worked out Pearson at their TigerTown complex in Lakeland, Fla., which would be natural given his proximity — and his 100-mph fastball. The knock on Pearson is that he might be a bullpen-only guy. And the Tigers aren’t wild about taking relievers this early, even when their chronic relief problems might suggest other thoughts.

    ■ Shane Baz, prep right-hander, Tomball, Texas. Dynamite talent. The Tigers have long liked Baz. But he’s all but sure to be gone, maybe inside of the top 12 picks.

    Position-wise, a team that has notorious problems finding bats could be lured into a first-round position move.

    There should be options:

    ■ The Tigers would crawl to Secaucus, N.J., where Monday’s draft will be headquartered, to get an outfielder and hitter as gifted as the University of Virginia’s Adam Haseley. But he will last perhaps eight picks.

    ■ Austin Beck, a prep outfield stallion from Lexinton, N.C., is loved by the A’s, who select ninth. Not much chance Beck will be around.

    ■ Jordon Adell is another high-school outfield sprinter who would be deft on Comerica Park’s wide ranges. But he has swing-and-miss issues the Tigers might prefer to avoid, even if he were to last until 18, which is doubtful.

    ■ Pavin Smith, a first baseman on the same Virginia team for which Haseley plays, is at least a possibility. He bats left-handed and squares up a pitch as well as any hitter in the draft. Expect him to be scarfed up well in advance of 18.

    ■ Jake Burger, third base, Missouri State: Terrific bat. And terrific interest from the Yankees, among others, which means Burger will be consumed ahead of Detroit’s turn.

    ■ Evan White, first base, Kentucky: He can play anywhere, and because his bat plays more to a skill position than to a raw-power post at first, it would not surprise if he is taken as a center fielder. White could be unclaimed at 18.

    ■ Keston Hiura, Cal-Irvine: He might have the best pure bat in this draft. He also has no firm big-league position. He is considered a second baseman, or outfielder, but without a serious defensive pedigree, Hiura might prove risky.

    ■ Logan Warmoth, shortstop, University of North Carolina: The Tigers know all about Warmoth. And they could be tempted to pop him at 18. Warmoth’s bat is advanced, and his defense should allow him to play, if not shortstop, second base.

    ■ Jeren Kendall, outfielder, Vanderbilt: He was supposed to have been a very early pick in 2017. But buyers beware: There appear to be strikeout issues here, and the Tigers have taken their notes.

    ■ Drew Waters, prep outfielder, Woodstock, Ga.: He’s a switch-hitter and splendid athlete whose commitment to the University of Georgia could be quashed if he gets the money guaranteed with that 18th overall pick. Excellent tools across the board. If the Tigers care to gamble on a prep star, Waters has quite the portfolio.

    Nick Pratto, first baseman, Huntington Beach, Calif.: He’s a two-way star who can pitch, or hit in the manner of conventional first basemen. He’s also a left-handed batter with premier presence for a high school prodigy. Which is why he earlier committed to Southern Cal. But expect first-round money and opportunity to win, and the Tigers might find him too good to pass up if he lasts until 18.

    Slightly less mysterious are how the initial picks will fall when Monday’s draft gets rolling, with the Minnesota Twins selecting first.

    Among players the Twins could grab is Vanderbilt right-hander Kyle Wright. Hunter Greene, a prep superstar from Sherman Oaks, Calif., will be gone within the first few picks, as will University of Louisville pitcher/slugger Brandon McKay.

    So, too, will MacKenzie Gore, a prep left-hander from Whiteville, N.C., and Royce Lewis, a dazzling high school shortstop from San Juan Capistrano, Calif., be disappearing from the board early.

    Unlike previous years when the Tigers often forfeited picks because of free-agent investments, Detroit will have all of its turns in the 2017 showcase.

    The draft continues Tuesday (rounds 3 through 10) and wraps up Wednesday (rounds 11 through 40).

    The Tigers have the 57th overall pick in the second round and will draft 95th overall in the third round.

    lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Lynn_Henning

    2017 MLB Draft

    When: Monday-Wednesday

    Schedule: Rounds 1-2 Monday, rounds 3-10 Tuesday, rounds 11-40 Thursday

    TV: On MLB Network Monday, starting at 7 p.m.; other days streamed live at MLB.com

    Top prospect: RHP/SS Hunter Greene, Notre Dame High, Sherman Oaks, Calif.

    Top local prospects: LHP Alex Troop (Michigan State), LHP Oliver Jaskie (Michigan)

    Tigers’ first pick: No. 18 in the first round

    1 LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE