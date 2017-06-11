Red Sox 11, Tigers 3
Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale pitches during the first
Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Boston. The Red Sox won the game, 11-3.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. catches a line-out
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. catches a line-out by Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez during the first inning.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Justin Verlander watches a pitch during
Detroit Tigers' Justin Verlander watches a pitch during the first inning.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. comes onto the
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. comes onto the field during the first inning.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Boston Red Sox's Josh Rutledge, left, scores behind
Boston Red Sox's Josh Rutledge, left, scores behind Detroit Tigers' James McCann on a sacrifice fly by Dustin Pedroia during the third inning.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Justin Verlander walks back to the
Detroit Tigers' Justin Verlander walks back to the mound during the third inning.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland runs on his RBI single
Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland runs on his RBI single during the third inning.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Jackie Bradley Jr. of the Red Sox makes a catch in
Jackie Bradley Jr. of the Red Sox makes a catch in the fourth inning.  Adam Glanzman, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias, left, scores behind
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias, left, scores behind Boston Red Sox's Sandy Leon on a double by Nicholas Castellanos during the fifth inning.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos runs on his one-run
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos runs on his one-run double during the fifth inning.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler (3) celebrates after scoring
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler (3) celebrates after scoring on a ground out by Miguel Cabrera during the fifth inning.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, right, watches his
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, right, watches his RBI double in front of Detroit Tigers' James McCann during the eighth inning.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, right, and Dustin
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, right, and Dustin Pedroia celebrate after scoring on a two-run double by Andrew Benintendi during the eighth inning.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts (50) celebrates with
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts (50) celebrates with teammates Andrew Benintendi, left, and Jackie Bradley Jr. after defeating the Detroit Tigers.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, left, and Dustin
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, left, and Dustin Pedroia celebrate after scoring on a two-run double by Mitch Moreland during the seventh inning.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
    Boston — For six innings Saturday, a baseball game at Fenway Park essentially belonged to two famed starting pitchers who had done most, if not all, of the heaviest lifting in a 3-3 game.

    But the final score, 11-3, with Boston on top, was a statement not only that Red Sox starter Chris Sale had lasted two more innings than his counterpart, Justin Verlander. It was a commentary on two teams’ relief corps.

    Daniel Stumpf and Francisco Rodriguez did their part in holding down the Red Sox in the sixth after Verlander’s pitch count, riddled by Red Sox foul balls, had pushed him to 108 tosses through the fifth.

    But then came the reserves: Warwick Saupold, a normally trusty new hand who this time was walloped for three runs and four hits in the seventh. And, in the eighth, Arcenio Leon, a recent addition who had a miserable time Saturday, getting socked for four hits and three walks (one intentional) en route to a five-run mishap that turned the game into a Red Sox rout.

    Red Sox steamroll Tigers after Verlander departs

    Stumpf, at least, might have shown that he can be a helpful left-hander as he pitched to three batters, striking out two and walking one.

    He has a fastball that runs 94, as well as a slider that ranks as his out pitch.

    He also has that status as a pitcher who is now pitching in Detroit because of baseball’s circuitous ways and regulations.

    Stumpf was with the Royals last December when the Tigers snatched him in the Rule 5 draft that always closes baseball’s Winter Meetings.

    Stumpf was obliged to make the team in spring camp — or be returned to the Royals. But there was a caveat: Stump had gone the Rule 5 route before and could now sign elsewhere when he didn’t make Detroit’s 25-man active roster and subsequently cleared waivers.

    Stump opted for a new shot with the Tigers and an early audition at Triple A Toledo. Saturday night, with his fastball-slider combination whiffing a pair of Red Sox batters, he at least gave a signal he’s serious about finding a home in a bullpen begging for help.

    His ticket could be that slider. It had bite and was a pitch Stumpf could throw for strikes.

    “It’s something I’ve been working on,” said Stumpf, a 26-year-old Texan who didn’t seem to mind Saturday night that 37,162 were breathing down his neck in an arena known as Fenway Park.

    “Obviously, you get some nerves during those first few at-bats up here,” he said. “But I don’t pay attention to the crowd. Ever. I’m just playing catch out there, working with my catcher.”

    Hit men

    Justin Upton had a sixth-inning double and now has a nine-game hitting streak rolling (.382, 13-for-34). It’s his longest streak since he had an 11-game string last June.

    Jose Iglesias stayed hot, with a single and double, for his fifth multi-hit outing in his last 10 games (.447, 17-for-38). In his last 15 games, Iglesias is batting .404.

    Miguel Cabrera got a ground out RBI in the fifth inning and now has 1,581 RBIs — one from tying Al Kaline for 41st place in big-league history.

    Ian Kinsler singled twice and drove a leadoff liner to the wall in center field. He’s batting .316 in five games since rejoining the Tigers following his layoff with a tight hamstring.

    Lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com/Lynn_Henning

