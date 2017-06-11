Jairo Labourt has a 1.31 ERA, 0.82 WHIP in 34.1 innings at Erie and Class A Lakeland this season. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Triple-A Toledo

Who’s hot …

Jeff Ferrell, RH reliever: He’s been with the Tigers before. And his work this spring has been excellent: 0.79 ERA in his last 10 Toledo outings, 1.09 (22 games, eight with Erie) for the season. He has struck out 29 batters in 24.2 innings at both levels, allowed 10 hits and walked eight. Ferrell is only 26, is 6-4, 205, and was a 26th-round pick (Pitt Junior College) in 2010.

Blaine Hardy, LH reliever: This is no surprise. Hardy headed to Toledo in a bid to reacquaint himself with an attack-dog mode. And he’s succeeding. He pitched three innings last week in his first appearance and struck out three while walking none.

And who’s not …

Mud Hens hitters, in general: Steven Moya, (.174 on the year); Tyler Collins (.105, despite two home runs since returning); Bryan Holaday (.179 in his last 10 games, .195 for 2017).

Double-A Erie

Who’s hot …

Jairo Labourt, LH reliever: He stays on the straight-and-narrow with his control and might be one of the best development stories anywhere on the Tigers farm in 2017. His 20-game totals at Erie and Class A Lakeland: 1.31 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 34.1 innings, 22 hits, 47 strikeouts, six walks. The strikeout-walk ratio is awesome — and fundamental to thoughts this 6-foot-4, 205-pound Venezuela native, who is only 23, is on a path to Detroit — and to becoming one more reason why the Tigers were willing to trade David Price to Toronto in 2015. Labourt was part of the transaction that brought Daniel Norris and Matthew Boyd to the Tigers.

Gabriel Quintana, 3B: He has 14— yes — 14 home runs in 49 games for the SeaWolves. That’s great when you’re only 24, are 6-3, 215, and play third base. But there’s a reason Quintana was signed last winter as a minor-league free agent after years in the Padres system. He is batting .265, with a .303 on-base percentage.

Harold Castro, 2B: Better times for a once-intriguing prospect who is only 23. Castro is batting .282 in his last 10 games and .307 for the year (33 games). He doesn’t hit for power, and his on-base average is only .318. But it’s progress for this 6-foot, 175-pound, left-handed hitting Venezuelan.

And who’s not …

A.J. Simcox, SS: .133 in his last 10 games. Simcox has the tools to make it to the big leagues. But that bat’s got to be sea-level.

Single-A Lakeland

Who’s hot …

Kyle Funkhouser, RH starter: Moving as rapidly as any Tigers pitcher in recent memory has traveled. Has made four starts since his Lakeland promotion. Results: 2.22 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 241/3 innings, 19 hits, 31 strikeouts, five walks.

Bryan Garcia, RH reliever: Soon to be at Erie, because, as during his stint at low Single A West Michigan, Garcia is simply dominating: 2-0 in seven games, 0.00 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 15 strikeouts and two walks in 8.2 innings. The Tigers got Garcia a year ago in the sixth round of the 2016 draft (University of Miami).

Gerson Moreno, RH reliever: Same story with Moreno and his 99-mph fastball. He won’t be hurried, not at 21, but Moreno has been as deadly for the Flying Tigers as he was last year for the Whitecaps. His 2017 data: 2.01 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 22.1 innings, 20 hits, 30 strikeouts, eight walks. He is 6-foot, 175, and was signed out of Yamasa, Dominican Republic.

Matt Hall, LH starter: Has had only one bad – and it was bad – start in his last six. Other than the blackout: 31.2 innings, two earned runs, 24 hits, 27 strikeouts, nine walks. Hall is a former NCAA strikeout champion from Missouri State who was a Tigers sixth-round pick in 2016.

And who’s not …

Jose Azocar, OF: Got to quit swinging at everything, Jose. He has talent, but that .125 batting average in his last 10 games, and six walks in 53 games, speaks of his issues clearly.

Single-A West Michigan

Who’s hot …

Austin Athmann, C: Has been searing in his last 10 games: .500. The Tigers got him in the 14th round last June (University of Minnesota). He’s 22, is 6-2, 210, and bats right-handed.

Austin Sodders, LH starter: Keeps cruising at West Michigan and should soon be Lakeland-bound. His numbers to date: 6-0 record, 1.39 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 58.1 innings, 45 hits, 59 strikeouts, 12 walks. He is 6-3, 180, and last June was a seventh-round pick (Cal-Riverside).

Jason Foley, RH reliever: Still raw, but still dealing: 22 strikeouts in his last 16.1 innings. On the year: 3-1, 1.61 ERA, 0.89 WHIP. He is 22, was undrafted but signed after three years at Sacred Heart College.

