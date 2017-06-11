Left-handed reliever Chad Bell has a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings this season with the Tigers. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Boston — A charming, storybook tale of a 30-year-old relief pitcher, getting his first crack at the big leagues, turned less sentimental Sunday when the Tigers dispatched Arcenio Leon to Triple-A Toledo and re-invited Chad Bell to join the team in Boston.

Leon, a career minor-leaguer, was signed by the Tigers as a free agent during the offseason and nearly made the team out of spring training.

He was instead shipped to Toledo for polishing and finally last month made it to the big leagues.

After some initial happy returns, Leon was pelted in his last two outings, capped by an awful stint Saturday night in an 11-3 loss to the Red Sox during which Leon was clubbed for four hits, three walks, and five runs.

“Needs to tighten up the breaking ball a little bit,” said manager Brad Ausmus, who believes Leon’s fastball is fine.

Bell, a left-hander, has been with the Tigers earlier this season. In five games, he had a 2.70 ERA. He has been a starter for the Mud Hens, with a 3.38 ERA in six games.

The Tigers were preparing for a series finale 8 p.m. Sunday against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, where they have lost the weekend’s first two games. Daniel Norris was to pitch for Detroit against Boston’s Drew Pomeranz.

lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/Lynn_Henning