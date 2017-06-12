Tigers 8, Red Sox 3
Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris winds up for a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, June 11, at Fenway Park in Boston. The Tigers won the series finale, 8-3.  Steven Senne, Associated Press
Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz winds up for a pitch in the first inning.  Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos hits a two-run home run in the first inning.  Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos, right, celebrates at home after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning.  Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos, left, reacts with Ian Kinsler after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning.  Adam Glanzman, Getty Images
Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis, left, speaks with Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz, center, after Pomeranz gave up runs to the Tigers in the first inning.  Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers' J.D. Martinez scores in the first inning.  Adam Glanzman, Getty Images
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia, right, scores in the first inning as Tigers' James McCann looks on.  Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris delivers a pitch in the second inning.  Adam Glanzman, Getty Images
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia hits an RBI double off Tigers' Daniel Norris during the third inning.  Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos makes a catch in the third inning.  Adam Glanzman, Getty Images
Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez looks on as Tigers' Justin Upton, middle, high fives Victor Martinez, left, after hitting a grand slam in the fifth inning.  Adam Glanzman, Getty Images
Tigers' Justin Upton (8) is welcomed to the dugout by Nicholas Castellanos after Upton hit a grand slam off Boston Red Sox's Heath Hembree during the fifth inning.  Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers' Justin Upton swings at a pitch in the sixth inning.  Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos throws to first for an out during the eighth inning.  Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers reliever Justin Wilson winds up for a pitch against the Red Sox during the ninth inning.  Steven Senne, Associated Press
Ian Kinsler, left, and Justin Upton, right, celebrate the Tigers' 8-3 win over the Boston Red Sox.  Steven Senne, Associated Press
    Boston – Never has there been any doubt. At least in a manager’s mind.

    The Tigers will score runs. In fact, their offense isn’t anywhere close to high on Brad Ausmus’ list of ongoing team concerns.

    So, what he saw from his team Sunday night during a 4-hour, 6-minute exercise in baseball protraction, was no big deal, as the Tigers whipped the Red Sox, 8-3, at Fenway Park.

    “We had double-digit hits,” Ausmus said. “We had double-digit hits the first two games.”

    He was off by a single hit in referring to Saturday’s 11-3 tumble against Boston, but Ausmus’ abiding thought – that bats won’t be his team’s undoing in 2017 – got some credence in a 14-hit Tigers burst Sunday that featured a grand slam home run, three hits, and five RBIs from Justin Upton, as well as a 444-foot, two-run homer by Nicholas Castellanos.

    Just as important perhaps to the Tigers, their immortal No. 3 hitter, Miguel Cabrera, had a pair of singles, one of which was a line-drive rocket against the Green Monster in left field.

    It might have been the hardest-hit ball Cabrera has mashed in three weeks as he continues to fight his way out of a rare Cabrera stint in baseball’s icebox.

    Verlander's foul-ball phenomenon gets analytical look

    “I thought Miggy looked a lot better at the plate,” Ausmus said. “He was quieter. His hands were moving better. He was staying in the strike zone.”

    Also helping Sunday were Ian Kinsler, who had a pair of hits and is batting .333 in six games since he was reunited with the club following a layoff due to hamstring issues.

    Mikie Mahtook, who is proving to be a handy answer against left-handed pitching, also had a pair of hits.

    Upton is suddenly the Tigers’ hot hand. He has a 10-game hitting streak rolling during which he has four home runs, 17 RBIs, and five multi-hit games.

    His grand slam was the fifth of his career and first for the Tigers.

    He also made sure he wasn’t forgotten as a left fielder.

    Upton threw out Hanley Ramirez at second base in Sunday’s first inning when Ramirez tried to turn a single into a double. It was Upton’s fourth assist in his last five games, and his second this series.

    Norris' night

    Daniel Norris was, in the eyes of his manager, just fine Sunday.

    “He pitched well,” said Ausmus, agreeing that, yes, it would have been terrific had Norris gotten six, seven, or eight innings rather than five.

    But there were no grievances as Norris threw 96 pitches, allowed seven hits and a pair of Red Sox runs, walked two batters unintentionally, and struck out six.

    Norris had to agree that, while not optimum, it was a game and a victory he could feel good about.

    “I’d liked to have gone six or seven,” he said, adding that “I feel close” to being that more efficient, more greedy pitcher who can cut through innings with a minimum of pitches and work deeper into games.

    “All year, I’ve never stopped competing. This game I didn’t feel like I had a stretch where I had to throw 88 miles an hour to get a strike.”

    Norris stopped for a moment and repeated what he believes might be the best of all lessons a man who recently turned 24 has learned about himself in 2017.

    “I won’t stop competing and searching," he said.

    lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Lynn_Henning

