Detroit — If you think Francisco Rodriguez is content with his current role in the Tigers’ bullpen — well, you don’t understand how hot his competitive fires burn. He is far from content.

“That’s a question that really irritates me,” he said before the game on Tuesday. “Am I being judged on 10 outings? What about the other 400-plus saves? What about the almost 1,000 appearances?

“I made my living in tough, pressure situations. I have not made my living being a mop-up guy.”

No, he hasn’t. In his 16th season, he is the game’s active saves leader. His 437 saves rank behind only Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman and Lee Smith in the history of Major League Baseball.

“They have to test me?” he said, incredulously. “They have to find out if I can pitch? That’s exactly what it means. I’ve never been in a mop-up situation. I haven’t pitched the last 15 years, being consistent, putting up numbers being mop-up. That’s not how I’ve made my living.

“But I guess I’ve got to be ready when I’m told and that’s it.”

Let’s back up.

Rodriguez lost his closer’s role after he’d blown four saves and lost five games in the first month and a half of the season.

After 13 outings, opponents were hitting .352 with a .722 slugging percentage and a 1.129 OPS.

He gave up four home runs in 11⅔ innings.

The move was justified.

But when it was announced that Justin Wilson would be the closer, manager Brad Ausmus said he wanted to give Rodriguez time to work himself back to form.

“The goal is for Frankie to get right and get back to the way he pitched for us last season,” Ausmus said. “Our bullpen is better when Frankie Rodriguez is pitching at the back end.”

Those words ring hollow to Rodriguez. For one, he’s not heard them directly from Ausmus or pitching coach Rich Dubee. The fact is, according to Rodriguez, he hasn’t heard anything from his manager or his pitching coach.

“You talk to Brad more than I have,” he said. “To be honest, no one talked to me. No one tells me anything. They never ask my opinion. They never ask me if I am ready to do that or not. It was their decision. Nobody asks me anything.

“Ask Dubee how many times he’s talked to me. They are the ones who have all the answers.”

Secondly, Rodriguez feels like he is back to form, though it’s hard to maintain any form without regular use.

He has pitched better of late. In four June outings, he pitched 3⅓ scoreless innings, allowing only two hits. Going back to his last seven outings, he’s allowed two runs on a two-run homer by Royals' Eric Hosmer, in 6⅓ innings.

Ausmus has begun to integrate him more in the sixth and seventh innings.

“How is it going to be better if I don’t pitch?” Rodriguez said. “They say one thing, but their actions say something else. How am I supposed to take that if I don’t get into the game when the game is close or we have the lead?

“How am I supposed to take that?”

Shane Greene and Alex Wilson have pitched well as the primary set-up men and Justin Wilson has converted four of the five save opportunities he’s had since taking over the closer's role. For the time being, Rodriguez will continue to, as he said, be ready whenever they want him to pitch.

But he’s not happy about it.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “Especially when people ask me if I am ready to pitch in those (high-leverage) situations. My entire career I’ve been doing that. It’s tough. It bothers me when they ask me about it.”



