Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt is safe at third with shortstop Jose Iglesias on the play, right, in the first inning. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

FINALS: DIAMONDBACKS 7, TIGERS 6

The Tigers climbed back into a game they trailed by six runs with a six-run inning. It just wasn't enough as Justin Wilson gave up a game-winning home run to David Peralta in the ninth, giving Arizona a 7-6 win Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

In the ninth, old friend Fernando Rodney closed the door on the top of the Tigers order. Ian Kinsler grounded out to third, Alex Avila struck out looking and Miguel Cabrera grounded out to shortstop to end the game.

Brandon Drury was the biggest Tiger killer on this night, going 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run, two doubles and three RBI. Paul Goldschmidt was pretty good, too, going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI.

Zack Greinke shut down the Tigers for five innings until the wheel inexplicably came off in the sixth. Greinke pitched 5.2 innings, giving up five runs (0 earned) on five hits. He struck out four and walked two.

Buck Farmer's hot streak came to an end tonight, as he gave up six runs and couldn't make it out of the third inning. Chad Bell pitched well in relief, giving the Tigers 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball.

J.D. Martinez had a two-run home run for the Tigers and Miguel Cabrera doubled twice.

Tomorrow's matchup: Jordan Zimmermann (5-4, 5.72) vs. Taijuan Walker (4-3, 3.46)

Top 9th: Diamondbacks 7, Tigers 6

The first pitch Justin Wilson threw to David Peralta went for a solo home run to left field that puts the Tigers down 7-6 in the ninth.

After Wilson got Paul Goldschmidt to pop out to second for the first out of the inning, he issued a walk to Jake Lamb. Lamb was able to advance to second when a Miguel Cabrera throw to second base went into center field after Wilson appeared to have Lamb picked off. It didn't matter. Chris Owings popped out to second and Brandon Drury grounded out to second to end the inning.

Bottom 8th: Tigers 6, Diamondbacks 6

Alex Presley worked a two-out walk from new Arizona reliever Archie Bradley, but Jose Iglesias wasn't able to pick him up as he grounded out to third to end the inning.

Justin Upton grounded out to shortstop and Nick "please call me Nicholas" Castellanos struck out swinging for the first two outs of the inning.

Top 8th: Tigers 6, Diamondbacks 6

Brandon Drury continues to rake against Tigers pitching tonight as he doubled to leadoff the eighth inning. It was Drury's second double of the night. He also has a home run and a single to complete his current 4-for-4 line. More importantly, Daniel Descalso walked behind him to give the Diamondbacks two men on base in a tie ballgame with Alex Wilson on the mound. Things got really dicey when Rey Fuentes dropped a single into right field that loaded the bases for the pinch-hitting Chris Herrmann, who grounded to first base, where Miguel Cabrera fired home for the first out, and Alex Avila fired back to first base for the double play. Gregor Blanco flew out to right field as Wilson escaped the jam somehow.

Bottom 7th: Tigers 6, Diamondbacks 6

Miguel Cabrera dropped a one-out double into right field against new Arizona reliever Andrew Chafin. Cabrera moved up to third when Victor Martinez grounded out to second. J.D. Martinez made a bid for a second home run, but his shot off new reliever Silvino Bracho came up just short of the wall in right field.

Alex Avila grounded out to first to leadoff the frame.

Top 7th: Tigers 6, Diamondbacks 6

Well, Brad Ausmus sent a gassed Chad Bell back out for the seventh inning. The reliever, who labored through the sixth but got a crucial double play to get out of the frame to help set up the Tigers comeback, gave up a leadoff double to David Peralta. Only then did Ausmus decide Bell was done for the night.

Enter the "mop-up" man himself: Francisco Rodriguez. Rodriguez backed up his fiery words today that he was not content with his current role, getting three outs in a high-leverage situation to get the Tigers out of the seventh inning still tied with the Diamondbacks.

Bottom 6th: Tigers 6, Diamondbacks 6

Ian Kinsler notched a one-out single to right center and was able to score after a crucial mistake by the Arizona defense. Alex Avila grounded into what could have been an inning-ending double play, but Arizona third baseman Jake Lamb, playing out of position in the shift on Avila, spun and threw the ball way right of the shortstop covering second base. The ball sailed into left field, and with no one to retrieve it, kept rolling into foul territory, allowing Kinsler to score and cut the Diamondbacks lead to 6-1.

With Avila on second and one out, Miguel Cabrera drilled a double to right center that bounced out of the glove of a diving David Peralta, adding a second run to the Tigers tally in the sixth.

Then came the big shot when J.D. Martinez hit a two-run shot over the left field wall with two outs to put the Tigers right back in this game at 6-4.

After Justin Upton drew a walk, Zack Greinke, who cruised through five innings, was shown the door at 101 pitches.

J.J. Hoover came on in relief and gave up a single to Nick Castellanos. With runners on the corners, Alex Presley continued the surge with an RBI single to center field that brought the Tigers within a run.

Jose Iglesias, who grounded out to second to leadoff the inning, got some redemption with a single through the right side of the infield that tied the game at 6-6.

Top 6th: Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 0

Brandon Drury led things off with a double that went off the scoreboard along the wall in right center. After Chad Bell got Daniel Descalso to fly out to center field, Rey Fuentes was able to reach on an infield single that put runners on the corners. Bell then loaded the bases with a walk to Jeff Mathis.

With the Diamondbacks ready to blow the doors open on tonight's game, Bell was able to dial it in for one more at-bat and get Gregor Blanco to ground into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.

Bell looks spent. That was probably his last batter regardless of the outcome. He's thrown 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball on 52 pitches.

Bottom 5th: Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 0

Nick Castellanos lucked into a softly hit, two-out infield single against Zack Greinke. It didn't matter in the long run, as Greinke got Alex Presley to ground out to second to end the inning.

J.D. Martinez grounded out back to the mound and Justin Upton grounded out to shortstop to start the inning.

Greinke has thrown 68 pitches, giving up just two hits and walking just one.

Top 5th: Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 0

Paul Goldschmidt reached base for the third time tonight with a sharp single to left field. Chad Bell was able to bounce back, though, getting Jake Lamb to ground into a double play. Chris Owings flew out to center field to end the inning.

Bottom 4th: Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 0

Alex Avila grounded out to second, Miguel Cabrera flew out to right field and Victor Martinez flew out to left field as the Tigers went down in order in the fourth.

Top 4th: Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 0

Jeff Mathis flew out to center field, Gregor Blanco flew out to left field and David Peralta grounded out to second base as Chad Bell continues to work to try and keep his team in the game.

Bottom 3rd: Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 0

Jose Iglesias notched a two-out single through the middle of the infield for the Tigers first hit of the game. The good times didn't last, though, as Ian Kinsler popped out to first to end the inning.

Nick Castellanos struck out swinging and Alex Presley grounded out to first to start the frame.

Top 3rd: Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 0

After David Peralta singled to leadoff the inning, Paul Goldschmidt hit a towering home run to left field to put Arizona up 4-0 in the early going at Comerica Park.

The bleeding didn't stop there: Jake Lamb doubled, and after Buck Farmer was able to get the first out of the inning, Brandon Drury hit a two-run bomb of his own, putting the Diamondbacks up 6-0.

That was all she wrote for Buck Farmer, who exited the game after giving up six run on nine hits while recording just seven outs.

Chad Bell got the Tigers out of the inning with a pair of strikeouts.

Bottom 2nd: Diamondbacks 2, Tigers 0

Victor Martinez flew out to center field, J.D. Martinez struck out swinging and Justin Upton flew out to center field as Zack Greinke cruised through the second inning.

Top 2nd: Diamondbacks 2, Tigers 0

Rey Fuentes struck out swinging, Jeff Mathis did the same and Gregor Blanco made it a trifecta as Buck Farmer bounced back from a rough first inning.

Bottom 1st: Diamondbacks 2, Tigers 0

Alex Avila was able to draw a one-out walk from Zack Greinke, who apparently now grunts like a tennis player following every pitch (it's very distracting). Miguel Cabrera battled to a full count, but the Tigers were victims of a called third strike that led to a strike em' out, throw em' out to end the inning.

Ian Kinsler grounded out to third to leadoff the frame.

Top 1st: Diamondbacks 2, Tigers 0

Gregor Blanco singled to right field to lead things off, but Buck Farmer bounced back to strike out David Peralta, and Alex Avila jumped to his feet to throw out Blanco as he attempted to swipe second base. Paul Goldschmidt was able to notch an infield single of his own with two outs. Jake Lamb followed with a bloop single into left field that put runners on the corner, and Chris Owings, who noticed Nick Castellanos playing a deep third base, dropped down a bunt single to put Arizona on top 1-0.

Brandon Drury brought another run home with a single to right field that made it 2-0 on the Diamondbacks' fifth hit of the opening frame.

Finally, Farmer got out of the inning by getting Daniel Descalso to ground out to second base.

Farmer threw 27 pitches in the opening frame.

DIAMONDBACKS AT TIGERS

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 30-32, third place in the American League Central Division, three games behind the Minnesota Twins. The Diamondbacks are 39-26, third place in the National League West, 1.5 games behind the Colorado Rockies.

DIAMONDBACKS LINEUP

1. Gregor Blanco, LF

2. David Peralta, RF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

4. Jake Lamb, 3B

5. Chris Owings, SS

6. Brandon Drury, 2B

7. Daniel Descalso

8. Rey Fuentes, CF

9. Jeff Mathis, C

SP: Zack Greinke, RHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Avila, C

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Victor Martinez, DH

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Justin Upton, LF

7. Nick Castellanos, 3B

8. Alex Presley, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Buck Farmer, RHP