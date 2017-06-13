Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera in second to Oakland’s Yonder Alonso in AL All-Star voting at his position. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Miguel Cabrera has gone from the lead to the chase in American League All-Star voting.

The Tigers first baseman, who led AL voting at his position last week, now trails Oakland’s Yonder Alonso in voting to start next month’s showcase in Miami.

Alonso, who has 16 home runs and 36 RBIs to go with a .310 average and 1.056 OPS, has 651,055 votes to Cabrera’s 646,598, in balloting updated Tuesday.

Cabrera, who is hitting .268 with five home runs and 28 RBIs, is the only Tigers player in contention to start the game July 11 at Marlins Park.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge leads all AL players with 1,893,260 votes. Fans can vote here.