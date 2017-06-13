Diamondbacks 7, Tigers 6
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias tags Diamondbacks' Gregor
Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias tags Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco trying to steal second in the first inning of the Detroit Tigers vs Arizona Diamondbacks game at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 13, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers third baseman Nicholas Castellanos fields a
Tigers third baseman Nicholas Castellanos fields a ground ball and tries for the out at first on Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt but does not get it in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers left fielder Justin Upton about to throw the
Tigers left fielder Justin Upton about to throw the ball in after fielding a single by Arizona's Jake Lamb in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt is safe at third with shortstop
Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt is safe at third with shortstop Jose Iglesias on the play, right, in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers third baseman Nicholas Castellanos cannot handle
Tigers third baseman Nicholas Castellanos cannot handle this bunt by Arizona's Chris Owings in the first inning which scores a run.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Arizona pitcher Zack Greinke works in the first inning.)
Arizona pitcher Zack Greinke works in the first inning.)  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tiger Miguel Cabrera reacts after being called out
Tiger Miguel Cabrera reacts after being called out on strikes in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer stands on the mound after
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer stands on the mound after a two-run home run by Arizona's Brandon Drury in the third inning to make it 6-0 Dbacks.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, in black and gray, makes
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, in black and gray, makes a pitcher change brings pitcher Chad Bell to the mound in the third inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos, Jose Iglesias,
From left, Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos, Jose Iglesias, Miguel Cabrera and Ian Kinsler during a pitching change in the third inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Chad Bell works in the third inning.
Tigers pitcher Chad Bell works in the third inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Chad Bell works in the third inning.
Tigers pitcher Chad Bell works in the third inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Arizona pitcher Zack Greinke works in the fourth inning.
Arizona pitcher Zack Greinke works in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera doubles to score Alex Avila
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera doubles to score Alex Avila in the sixth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' J.D. Martinez hits a two-run home run in the
Tigers' J.D. Martinez hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning to make it 6-4 Dbacks.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Justin Upton (8) congratulates J.D. Martinez
Tigers' Justin Upton (8) congratulates J.D. Martinez after Martinez's two-run home run in the sixth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Justin Upton advances to third on a single
Tigers' Justin Upton advances to third on a single by Nicholas Castellanos in the sixth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Alex Presley singles to score Justin Upton
Tigers' Alex Presley singles to score Justin Upton in the sixth inning to make it 6-5 Dbacks.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Arizona catcher Jeff Mathis does not catch the ball
Arizona catcher Jeff Mathis does not catch the ball and Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos is safe at home in the sixth inning to tie the game at six.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Francisco Rodriguez works in the seventh
Tigers pitcher Francisco Rodriguez works in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Francisco Rodriguez reacts after he
Tigers pitcher Francisco Rodriguez reacts after he pitches in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — The law of averages is an all-biting bit of jurisprudence. It ensnares the young and veteran alike.

    Buck Farmer, the Tigers’ young right-hander, rode a streak of 13 scoreless innings into the game Tuesday. It ended in five batters and he would leave in the third inning with the Tigers trailing 6-0.

    Law of averages.

    Then there was Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke. He came in with a 7-1 record and a 3.17 ERA in his last nine starts. And he was cruising through five innings, allowing just two singles.

    Then, suddenly, a throwing error by shortstop Chris Owings and a misplayed liner by right fielder David Peralta, and the floodgates opened. The Tigers scored six runs, all unearned, in the sixth inning to tie the game.

    BOX SCORE: Diamondbacks 7, Tigers 6

    Law of averages?

    Maybe it’s just baseball.

    The Tigers’ rally was for naught. Peralta more than atoned for his misplay by swatting the first pitch from reliever Justin Wilson, a 95-mph fastball, and lined it over the fence in left to give the Diamondbacks a 7-6 win.

    Then again, the law of averages: It was left-handed hitting Peralta’s third career home run off a lefty, and the first hit by a lefty off Wilson this year.

    Seemed a shame to waste that six-run sixth.

    With one out, Ian Kinsler singled. Alex Avila followed with a ground ball into the teeth of the over-shifted Arizona infield. Owings fielded the ball on the right side of second base and his throw went into a vacated left field, all the way into foul territory.

    Kinsler scored from first and Avila went to second. Miguel Cabrera lined one into right center. There appeared to be some communication issues between Peralta and center fielder Rey Fuentes. Peralta stumbled and couldn’t make the play. Avila scored.

    It was scored a double and it was Cabrera’s 1,582nd RBI, tying Al Kaline for 36th in baseball history.

    J.D. Martinez made it 6-4 with his 11th home run of the season, crushing a hanging off-speed pitch 453 feet to left field.

    Greinke was done after he walked Justin Upton.

    The Tigers kept hitting off reliever J.J. Hoover — single by Nick Castellanos. RBI single by Alex Presley to make it 6-5. RBI single by Jose Iglesias to tie the score.

    It was a long way to go for nothing.

    Farmer, who gave up two runs on five singles in the first inning (including a two-out, RBI bunt by Owings), was chased in the third after yielding a pair of two-run home runs, to Paul Goldschmidt and Brandon Drury.

    But left-hander Chad Bell came on and restored order. He pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball, working out of a bases loaded-one, out mess in the sixth by getting a double-play ground ball by Gregor Blanco on a 3-2 pitch.

    Bell left in the seventh after allowing a lead-off double. Francisco Rodriguez was summoned to face the heart of the Diamondbacks order. He struck out Goldschmidt. Jake Lamb grounded out and Owings flied out to center.

    Enter Alex Wilson in the eighth inning, and another Houdini-like escape. Drury doubled to start the inning — the third straight leadoff double by the D-backs. A walk and a single later and the bases were loaded with no outs.

    Wilson, though, got pinch-hitter Chris Herrmann to ground into a 3-2-3 double play — Cabrera to Avila and back to first.

    Wilson ended the inning by getting Blanco to fly to right — keeping the game at 6-6.

    The Tigers just missed taking the lead in the seventh. With Cabrera on second with his second double of the game, J.D. Martinez lifted a long fly ball to right that Peralta caught about two steps in front of the wall.

    And the final indignity for the home team on this night, former Tigers closer Fernando Rodney pitched a clean ninth inning for his 17th save.

    Twitter.com: @cmccosky

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE