On the second day of the Major League Baseball draft Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers kicked things off by taking right-handed-hitting catcher Joey Morgan from the University of Washington. (Photo: Jeff Halstead / Associated Press)

Detroit — The Tigers have few issues at catcher at the major-league level, but you can never have enough.

And so, on the second day of the Major League Baseball draft Tuesday, they kicked things off by taking right-handed-hitting catcher Joey Morgan from the University of Washington.

Morgan, a junior, is a Johnny Bench semifinalist who batted .324 with five homers, 45 RBIs and a .500 slugging percentage this past season.

The 6-foot, 183-pounder also threw out 13 of 27 would-be base-stealers.

DIBaseball.com ranked him the top catcher in the nation earlier this season, and he earned All-Pac 12 honors and was a second-team All-American, by Baseball America’s standards.

In high school in Oregon, he was his division’s state player of the year.

With the 95th overall pick, it’s the earliest the Tigers have drafted a catcher since selecting James McCann 76th in 2011.

Detroit took two position players in its first three picks, a rarity for a team that’s long loved high-octane arms early in the draft. Morgan joins second-round pick Reynaldo Rivera, a big, slugging, left-hander from a junior college in Florida.

With the first pick, the Tigers drafted Florida right-hander Alex Faedo.

TIGERS DRAFT PICKS

1. Alex Faedo, RHP, Florida

2. Reynaldo Rivera, OF/1B, Chipola College, Fla.

3. Joey Morgan, C, Washington

4. Gio Arriera, RHP, Palm Beach CC, Calif.

5. Sam McMillan, C, Suwannee High School, Fla.

6. Dane Myers, RHP, Rice

7. Brad Bass, RHP, Notre Dame

8. Max Green, LHP, Pepperdine

9. Luke Burch, CF, Kent State

The draft continues through round 10 on Tuesday, Wednesday, the final day, will see rounds 11 through 40.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tonypaul1984