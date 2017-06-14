Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann will try to string together his third straight strong start when he faces the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night at Comerica Park. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers will turn to Jordan Zimmermann to try to help them snap out of their most recent funk.

Zimmermann takes the mound Wednesday night as the Tigers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the finale of a two-game series at Comerica Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

The Tigers have lost five of their last seven.

Zimmermann's numbers on the season remain ugly — 5.72 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, and opponents are hitting .305 off of him — but things appear to be looking up for the right-hander. In his two June starts, Zimmermann has allowed just three earned runs in 12 innings (2.25 ERA). The Tigers have split those games.

The Tigers face Diamondbacks right-hander Taijuan Walker, making his first start since a stint on the disabled list because of a blister that formed in mid-May. Walker is 4-3 with a 3.46 ERA.

DIAMONDBACKS AT TIGERS

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 30-33, third place in the American League Central Division, four games behind the Minnesota Twins. The Diamondbacks are 40-26, third place in the National League West, half-game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

DIAMONDBACKS LINEUP

1. Gregor Blanco, CF

2. David Peralta, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Jake Lamb, 3B

5. Chris Owings, RF

6. Brandon Drury, 2B

7. Chris Herrmann, LF

8. Chris Iannetta, C

9. Nick Ahmed, SS

SP: Taijuan Walker, RHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Avila, C

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Victor Martinez, DH

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Justin Upton, LF

7. Nick Castellanos, 3B

8. Andrew Romine, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Jordan Zimmermann, RHP

