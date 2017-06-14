The Tigers opened the last day of the Major League Baseball Draft just how they started, with, what else, more pitching.
Detroit used its 11th-round selection on right-hander Garett King from California Baptist University, and its 12th-rounder on Will Vest, a right-hander from Stephen F. Austin. The Tigers drafted seven pitchers in their first 12 picks, and all of them have been college arms.
King played two seasons at Nebraska, even making the Big Ten All-Freshmen team, before transferring back closer to home. The Anaheim Hills, Calif., native pitched in 12 games this season, his junior year, and was 7-1 with a 2.33 ERA. Opponents hit just .205 against him, and he struck out 85 and walked just 17 over 77.1 innings.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder typically went deep into games, throwing two complete games, including a 15-strikeout no-hitter in March. It would've been a perfect game if not for a hit batter.
In Vest, the Tigers landed a pitcher who had collegiate success as a reliever. This season, in 31 games, all relief appearances, he posted a 1.38 ERA and struck out 46 in 45.2 innings. Interestingly, the 6-1, 180-pounder spent his first two seasons as a hitter, before making the transition to the mound.
The Tigers used their 13th-round pick to take their first middle infielder of the draft, shortstop Cole Peterson from St. Bonaventure, and their 14th pick to take their third center fielder of the draft — and just their second high-school player — in Antoine Mistico from Arizona.
The draft continues through 40 rounds.
TIGERS DRAFT PICKS
1. Alex Faedo, RHP, 6-5/225, Florida
2. Reynaldo Rivera, OF/1B, 6-6/250, Chipola College, Fla.
3. Joey Morgan, C, 6-0/185, Washington
4. Gio Arriera, RHP, 6-2/220, Palm Beach State College, Fla.
5. Sam McMillan, C, 5-10/165, Suwannee High School, Fla.
6. Dane Myers, RHP, 6-2/205, Rice
7. Brad Bass, RHP, 6-6/253, Notre Dame
8. Max Green, LHP, 6-1/175, Pepperdine
9. Luke Burch, CF, 6-2/185, Kent State
10. Garrett McCain, CF, 6-0/180, Oklahoma State
11. Garett King, RHP, 6-4/200, California Baptist
12. Will Vest, RHP, RHP, 6-0/180, Stephen F. Austin
13. Cole Peterson, SS, 5-11/160, St. Bonaventure
14. Antoine Mistico, CF, 5-10/175, Chandler HS, Ariz.
15. Teddy Hoffman, RF, 6-0/200, Texas State
16. Carson Lance, RHP, 6-5/245, Lamar
17. Billy Lescher, RHP, 6-4/215, Penn
18. Dylan Rosa, LF, 6-2/200, Kent State
19. Ryan Karstetter, 3B, 6-4/200, State College of Florida Manatee
20. Dylan Burdeaux, 1B, 6-2/230, Southern Mississippi
21. Jordan Pearce, 3B, 6-2/200, Nevada-Reno
22. Colby Bortles, 3B, 6-5/230, Ole Miss
23. Mitchell Stalsberg, LHP, 6-0/215, Winona State, Minn.
24. Jordan Knutson, LHP, 6-0/185, Missouri State
25. Dylan Stock, RHP, 6-4/195, Binghamton
26. Drew Crosby, LHP, 6-0/196, Memphis
27. Jake Bivens, UT, 6-1/190, Michigan (Battle Creek)
28. Cam Warner, 2B, 6-2/188, TCU
tpaul@detroitnews.com
twitter.com/tonypaul1984
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs