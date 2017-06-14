The Tigers selected St. Bonaventure shortstop Cole Peterson in the 13th round on Day 3 Wednesday of the Major League Baseball draft. (Photo: Mike Janes / Associated Press)

The Tigers opened the last day of the Major League Baseball Draft just how they started, with, what else, more pitching.

Detroit used its 11th-round selection on right-hander Garett King from California Baptist University, and its 12th-rounder on Will Vest, a right-hander from Stephen F. Austin. The Tigers drafted seven pitchers in their first 12 picks, and all of them have been college arms.

King played two seasons at Nebraska, even making the Big Ten All-Freshmen team, before transferring back closer to home. The Anaheim Hills, Calif., native pitched in 12 games this season, his junior year, and was 7-1 with a 2.33 ERA. Opponents hit just .205 against him, and he struck out 85 and walked just 17 over 77.1 innings.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder typically went deep into games, throwing two complete games, including a 15-strikeout no-hitter in March. It would've been a perfect game if not for a hit batter.

In Vest, the Tigers landed a pitcher who had collegiate success as a reliever. This season, in 31 games, all relief appearances, he posted a 1.38 ERA and struck out 46 in 45.2 innings. Interestingly, the 6-1, 180-pounder spent his first two seasons as a hitter, before making the transition to the mound.

The Tigers used their 13th-round pick to take their first middle infielder of the draft, shortstop Cole Peterson from St. Bonaventure, and their 14th pick to take their third center fielder of the draft — and just their second high-school player — in Antoine Mistico from Arizona.

The draft continues through 40 rounds.

TIGERS DRAFT PICKS

1. Alex Faedo, RHP, 6-5/225, Florida

2. Reynaldo Rivera, OF/1B, 6-6/250, Chipola College, Fla.

3. Joey Morgan, C, 6-0/185, Washington

4. Gio Arriera, RHP, 6-2/220, Palm Beach State College, Fla.

5. Sam McMillan, C, 5-10/165, Suwannee High School, Fla.

6. Dane Myers, RHP, 6-2/205, Rice

7. Brad Bass, RHP, 6-6/253, Notre Dame

8. Max Green, LHP, 6-1/175, Pepperdine

9. Luke Burch, CF, 6-2/185, Kent State

10. Garrett McCain, CF, 6-0/180, Oklahoma State

11. Garett King, RHP, 6-4/200, California Baptist

12. Will Vest, RHP, RHP, 6-0/180, Stephen F. Austin

13. Cole Peterson, SS, 5-11/160, St. Bonaventure

14. Antoine Mistico, CF, 5-10/175, Chandler HS, Ariz.

15. Teddy Hoffman, RF, 6-0/200, Texas State

16. Carson Lance, RHP, 6-5/245, Lamar

17. Billy Lescher, RHP, 6-4/215, Penn

18. Dylan Rosa, LF, 6-2/200, Kent State

19. Ryan Karstetter, 3B, 6-4/200, State College of Florida Manatee

20. Dylan Burdeaux, 1B, 6-2/230, Southern Mississippi

21. Jordan Pearce, 3B, 6-2/200, Nevada-Reno

22. Colby Bortles, 3B, 6-5/230, Ole Miss

23. Mitchell Stalsberg, LHP, 6-0/215, Winona State, Minn.

24. Jordan Knutson, LHP, 6-0/185, Missouri State

25. Dylan Stock, RHP, 6-4/195, Binghamton

26. Drew Crosby, LHP, 6-0/196, Memphis

27. Jake Bivens, UT, 6-1/190, Michigan (Battle Creek)

28. Cam Warner, 2B, 6-2/188, TCU

29. Grant Reuss, LHP, 6-5/215, Michigan (Bloomfield Hills)

30. Kyle Thomas, RHP, 6-3/195, Northwestern Ohio

31. Nick Storz, RHP, 6-6/242, Poly Prep Country Day School, N.Y.

32. Drew Carlton, RHP, 6-1/207, Florida State

33. Jake Nelson, RHP, 6-3/215, Penn

34. Ro Coleman, CF, 5-5/140, Vanderbilt

35. Jeff Criswell, RHP, 6-2/201, Portage Central HS

36. Jesse Heikkinen, LHP, 6-1/180, Holt HS

37. Shane Cooper, SS, 5-11/185, Hutchinson C.C.

