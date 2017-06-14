Tigers' Miguel Cabrera walks back to the dugout after striking out in the first inning on Wednesday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Detroit – The Tigers got a brilliantly pitched game from starter Jordan Zimmermann Wednesday night. The kind of game they envisioned him pitching with regularity when they signed him to a $110-million contract before last season.

Of course, the way things are going for the team at present, it wasn’t good enough to win the game.

Zimmermann allowed a pair of sketchy runs in the first inning and almost literally nothing else through eight innings, but the Diamondbacks made it stand up, beating the Tigers 2-1 – their fifth loss in six games.

BOX SCORE: Diamondbacks 2, Tigers 1

As he did Tuesday, former Tiger Fernando Rodney closed it out, striking out Justin Upton, Nick Castellanos and Andrew Romine.

The Tigers weren’t having many comfortable swings against Diamondbacks starter Taijuan Walker, who had just come off the disabled list (blister). He struck out five of six batters between the first and third innings.

But Ian Kinsler rapped a two-out double in the third and scored on a first-pitch base hit by Alex Avila.

The Tigers put two on with one out in the fourth, but couldn’t score. Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out double in the fifth, sending Avila to third. But Walker got Victor Martinez to fly to left to end the inning.

Walker left after five innings (one run, six hits, six strikeouts). Right-handed reliever Randall Delgado was even stingier. He dispatched seven straight Tigers before Cabrera singled with one out in the eighth.

But Victor Martinez grounded into a fielder’s choice and J.D. Martinez struck out, which set up the ninth for Rodney.

Much like the Tigers’ inconceivable six-run sixth inning against Zack Greinke Tuesday, Zimmermann’s gem was wasted.

Zimmermann completed eight innings for the first time since June 19 of last year. He allowed just two singles after the first inning and fanned six. And he probably deserved a better result in the first inning.

Gregor Blanco led off the game with a blooper to left field that bounced past an on-rushing Upton – a two-base error allowing Blanco to get to third base. He scored on a sacrifice fly by David Peralta.

Paul Goldschmidt bounced a single through the left side of the infield, just eluding Castellanos, and went to third on a double by Chris Owings. Brandon Drury followed with a single scoring Goldschmidt.

Upton, though, atoned for his error by throwing out Owings at the plate.

Zimmermann allowed a leadoff single to Chris Herrmann in the second and then set down 14 straight Diamondbacks hitters.

He was getting ahead of hitters. He had full command of his fastball, curveball and especially his slider, which had sharp and late downward action. He struck out Goldschmidt twice with the slider, once looking and once swinging.

Of his 108 pitches, 33 were sliders and he got seven of his 11 swings and misses with it.

His consecutive outs streak ended with a leadoff single by Jake Lamb in the seventh, but Zimmermann got the next six outs without any stress.

He left to a well-deserved standing ovation after the eighth.

And the Tigers fall four games under .500 – 30-34.

