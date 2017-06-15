Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander smiles toward home plate umpire Ben May after the seventh inning. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Detroit — Miguel Cabrera hadn’t hit a home run since May 20. He’d gone 103 plate appearances without a dinger.

Drought over.

He blasted a two-run, walk-off blast off Tommy Hunter on Thursday to give the Tigers a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Tigers haven’t gotten many gifts this season. And yet, when they got a timely one in the seventh inning, they gave it back.

Tampa Bay’s shortstop Daniel Robertson, inexplicably, charged hard on a routine ground ball by slow-footed Victor Martinez with a runner at third and two outs in a 2-2 game. The ball took a crooked hop and bounded past him into left field.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 5, Rays 3

Ian Kinsler, who led off with a single, scored to put the Tigers ahead 3-2 in what had been a hard-fought duel between right-handers Justin Verlander and Alex Cobb.

The lead lasted just one batter. Francisco Rodriguez, who had worked his way back into the late-inning mix, hung a change-up to Steven Souza, Jr., and it was slammed beyond the bullpen in left field to tie the score.

Rodriguez was loudly booed the rest of the inning and as he walked back to the dugout after getting through the inning.

Before all of that drama, this was a tight-fisted battle between two top-of-the-rotation pitchers.

It wasn’t the cleanest game Verlander has ever pitched, but he was gritty, made good pitches with runners on base and kept the Tigers in contention for seven innings.

He walked five, gave up six hits and put at least two runners on base in second, third, fourth and fifth innings.

But only two crossed the plate.

He gave up one in the second on a single, walk and an RBI ground out by Daniel Robertson. But he struck out Jesus Sucre to end the inning, stranding two runners.

Logan Morrison smacked a two-out RBI double over the head of center fielder Alex Presley in the third.

Verlander put two runners on in the fourth and fifth with no damage. He got a double-play from Sucre to end the fourth and he struck out Steven Souza, Jr. – blowing two 96-mph fastballs past him — to end the fifth.

The foul balls that had vexed him in his two previous starts — 46 of them in seven innings of work — were far less of an issue. The Rays fouled off 17 pitches, but only three with two strikes.

He struck out five and got 13 swings and misses, 10 with his fastball. He left the game tied 2-2 after 111 pitches in seven full innings

The Tigers, meanwhile, had their hands full with Cobb. He had to grind every bit as hard as Verlander, stranding seven runners in seven innings.

Victor Martinez’s two-out single scored Ian Kinsler in the first inning. J.D. Martinez’s two-out double in the third scored Miguel Cabrera.

Cobb left the game with two outs in the seventh after, with runners at first and second, he got Cabrera to hit into a double play. Jumbo Diaz came on to face Martinez.

Victor Martinez left the game after reaching on the error in the seventh. He appeared to injure himself running out of the batter’s box.

Twitter.com: @cmccosky