Tigers 5, Rays 3
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is met at home plate
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is met at home plate by teammates after his two-run walk-off home run in the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Detroit. The Tigers win 5-3.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Alex Cobb throws during
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Alex Cobb throws during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria is seen in the dugout
Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria is seen in the dugout during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Corey Dickerson waits
Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Corey Dickerson waits on deck during the third inning at Comerica Park.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Mallex Smith scrambles safely back
Tampa Bay Rays' Mallex Smith scrambles safely back to first as Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera waits on the throw during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes an inside pitch
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes an inside pitch during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera connects for a double
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera connects for a double to left field during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez connects for an RBI double
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez connects for an RBI double during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera scores from third on
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera scores from third on a double by J.D. Martinez during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler runs to first during the
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler runs to first during the fourth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Mallex Smith misplays
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Mallex Smith misplays a double hit by Detroit Tigers' Alex Presley during the sixth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander smiles
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander smiles toward home plate umpire Ben May after the seventh inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Daniel Robertson misplays
Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Daniel Robertson misplays an RBI single by Detroit Tigers' Victor Martinez during the seventh inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Francisco Rodriguez throws
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Francisco Rodriguez throws during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Baseball fans reach for a solo home run by Tampa Bay
Baseball fans reach for a solo home run by Tampa Bay Rays' Steven Souza Jr. during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Steven Souza Jr. rounds the bases after
Tampa Bay Rays' Steven Souza Jr. rounds the bases after his solo home run during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila (31) talks to relief
Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila (31) talks to relief pitcher Francisco Rodriguez after he gave up a solo home run to Tampa Bay Rays' Steven Souza Jr. during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera follows through on his
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera follows through on his two-run walk-off home run.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera slaps the hand of first
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera slaps the hand of first base coach Omar Vizquel as he rounds the bases on his two-run walk-off home run.  Carlos Osorio, AP
    Detroit — Miguel Cabrera hadn’t hit a home run since May 20. He’d gone 103 plate appearances without a dinger.

    Drought over.

    He blasted a two-run, walk-off blast off Tommy Hunter on Thursday to give the Tigers a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

    The Tigers haven’t gotten many gifts this season. And yet, when they got a timely one in the seventh inning, they gave it back.

    Tampa Bay’s shortstop Daniel Robertson, inexplicably, charged hard on a routine ground ball by slow-footed Victor Martinez with a runner at third and two outs in a 2-2 game. The ball took a crooked hop and bounded past him into left field.

    BOX SCORE: Tigers 5, Rays 3

    Ian Kinsler, who led off with a single, scored to put the Tigers ahead 3-2 in what had been a hard-fought duel between right-handers Justin Verlander and Alex Cobb.

    The lead lasted just one batter. Francisco Rodriguez, who had worked his way back into the late-inning mix, hung a change-up to Steven Souza, Jr., and it was slammed beyond the bullpen in left field to tie the score.

    Rodriguez was loudly booed the rest of the inning and as he walked back to the dugout after getting through the inning.

    Before all of that drama, this was a tight-fisted battle between two top-of-the-rotation pitchers.

    It wasn’t the cleanest game Verlander has ever pitched, but he was gritty, made good pitches with runners on base and kept the Tigers in contention for seven innings.

    He walked five, gave up six hits and put at least two runners on base in second, third, fourth and fifth innings.

    But only two crossed the plate.

    He gave up one in the second on a single, walk and an RBI ground out by Daniel Robertson. But he struck out Jesus Sucre to end the inning, stranding two runners.

    Logan Morrison smacked a two-out RBI double over the head of center fielder Alex Presley in the third.

    Verlander put two runners on in the fourth and fifth with no damage. He got a double-play from Sucre to end the fourth and he struck out Steven Souza, Jr. – blowing two 96-mph fastballs past him — to end the fifth.

    The foul balls that had vexed him in his two previous starts — 46 of them in seven innings of work — were far less of an issue. The Rays fouled off 17 pitches, but only three with two strikes.

    He struck out five and got 13 swings and misses, 10 with his fastball. He left the game tied 2-2 after 111 pitches in seven full innings

    The Tigers, meanwhile, had their hands full with Cobb. He had to grind every bit as hard as Verlander, stranding seven runners in seven innings.

    Victor Martinez’s two-out single scored Ian Kinsler in the first inning. J.D. Martinez’s two-out double in the third scored Miguel Cabrera.

    Cobb left the game with two outs in the seventh after, with runners at first and second, he got Cabrera to hit into a double play. Jumbo Diaz came on to face Martinez.

    Victor Martinez left the game after reaching on the error in the seventh. He appeared to injure himself running out of the batter’s box.

    Twitter.com: @cmccosky

