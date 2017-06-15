The Tigers will turn to their ace Thursday night to try to snap out of another funk.
Right-hander Justin Verlander draws the start as the Tigers open a four-game series against the Rays at Comerica Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.
The Tigers have dropped back-to-back games in a sweep to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and have lost six of eight overall. The two losses to the Diamondbacks dropped the Tigers to 16-14 at Comerica Park this season. Only the Royals (17-16) and Indians (15-17) have worse winning percentages at home in the American League.
Verlander (4-4, 4.68 ERA) will square off against Rays right-hander Alex Cobb (5-5, 4.29 ERA).
RAYS AT TIGERS
First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Comerica Park, Detroit
TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM
Records: The Tigers are 30-34, third place in the American League Central Division, 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins. The Rays are 35-33, third place in the AL East, 5.5 games behind the New York Yankees.
RAYS LINEUP
1. Mallex Smith, CF
2. Corey Dickerson, DH
3. Evan Longoria, 3B
4. Logan Morrison, 1B
5. Steven Souza Jr., LF
6. Colby Rasmus, LF
7. Daniel Robertson, SS
8. Michael Martinez, 2B
9. Jesus Sucre, C
SP: Alex Cobb, RHP
TIGERS LINEUP
1. Ian Kinsler, 2B
2. Alex Avila, C
3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B
4. Victor Martinez, DH
5. J.D. Martinez, RF
6. Justin Upton, LF
7. Nick Castellanos, 3B
8. Alex Presley, CF
9. Jose Iglesias, SS
SP: Justin Verlander, RHP
