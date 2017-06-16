Tigers pitcher Francisco Rodriguez (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit — You see Francisco Rodriguez come into the game in the eighth inning after the Tigers had taken a 3-2 lead Thursday night and immediately you wonder, “Why not Shane Greene? Why not Alex Wilson?”

Your wonder turns to frustration, even anger, when Rodriguez gives up a game-tying home run to Steven Souza, Jr. Maybe you were among the paying customers who booed and jeered Rodriguez, and manager Brad Ausmus, last night.

If only it was as simple as throwing Greene and Alex Wilson in the seventh and eighth innings every night when the Tigers have a late lead.

“We are in a situation where we have a couple of good guys setting up — Shane Greene and Alex Wilson — who if I keep using them the way I have been, their arms are going to fall off,” Ausmus said after the game. “We need another guy to pitch down there.

“Frankie did a good job the other night (Tuesday) in a high-leverage situation. Tonight wasn’t as great. But we still need another guy to do that and he’s our best option.”

There are only 25 players on a big-league roster and typically only seven relief pitchers. There are a minimum of 1,458 innings to cover over six months in a 162-game schedule. All seven relief pitchers are in the big leagues for a reason and they all have a role they need to perform for the team to succeed, and for the rest of the staff to stay healthy and productive.

“For us to win, we need a third guy to pitch in the seventh and eighth inning, and maybe even in the sixth at times,” Ausmus said. “You can’t consistently throw the same two guys night after night or they will be done and any hope of making the playoffs will disappear in the last month and a half.

“We need Frankie to pitch well. He’s got the experience, obviously. He wasn’t perfect (Thursday) but we still need him.”

Greene (32 games) and Wilson (30) have pitched in nearly half the games this season. They are on pace to appear in close to 80 games. That doesn’t include the times they warm up and don’t come into a game — work the Tigers keep a close eye on.

“We have to have another guy,” Ausmus repeated. “We can’t keep going to the same two guys. Two things worry me about doing that with Wilson and Greene. One, like I said, their arms are going to fall off by the end of August.

“Two, this is their livelihood. I don’t want to wear those guys out and risk their careers because I overused them and they can’t keep pitching. It’s a two-fold reason why we need that third guy.”

Rodriguez is the game’s fourth, all-time saves leader. He had shown signs of regaining his form before he hung a change-up to Souza Thursday. It’s not like the Tigers are trying to force a square peg into a round hole by using Rodriguez in the seventh and eighth innings.

And it’s not like Bruce Rondon, Arcenio Leon, Blaine Hardy or Kyle Ryan locked that role down earlier this season.

“K-Rod will be fine,” Ausmus said. “It’s never fun when the fans boo you like that. But K-Rod is a guy who will look in the mirror and blame himself. He will say, ‘If I pitch better, they won’t boo me. They will cheer for me.’

“This won’t affect him.”



