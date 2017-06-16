Nicholas Castellanos of the Tigers scores a run in the fourth inning. (Photo: Dave Reginek / Getty Images)

Detroit — If you wondered what it might look like if the Tigers ever put all the pieces together for one game — witness their 13-4 pounding of the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

You want offense? In the fourth and fifth innings alone, the Tigers sent 18 batters to the plate, scored 10 runs, banged out nine hits and took advantage two walks and an error.

You want power? Ian Kinsler led off the first inning with his first home run since May 21 (64 plate appearances). It was his 43rd career leadoff homer, sixth-most in major league history.

The amazing Alex Avila continued his offensive renaissance by pounding his 10th home run of the season — one of his patented left-field missile shots that ignited the five-run fourth. It was one of his two hits.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 13, Rays 4

The Tigers batted around and scored five runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Rays starter Erasmo Ramirez took the brunt of it, allowing 10 runs (eight earned) in 4 2/3 innings.

The final hit tally was 13, including seven extra-base hits. Justin Upton had a double, single and three RBIs. Nick Castellanos had a two-run double and a two-run triple. J.D. Martinez had a pair of singles and scored three times.

You want defense?

The Tigers staged a highlight show in the fifth. Shortstop Jose Iglesias drew a standing ovation for his two gems. First he charged hard on a slow roller hit by speedy Peter Bourjos and made a quick flip to first.

Next he took a hit away from Steven Souza Jr. Running 88 feet (according to Statcast) into left field, Iglesias caught the pop up on a dead sprint with his back to the infield, streaking between Upton and center fielder Alex Presley.

It was a beauty.

Upton, though, might have trumped him. The third batter of the inning, Corey Dickerson, blasted a long fly ball that seemed headed for the bullpen in left. Upton got back, timed his jump perfectly and snagged the ball high over the yellow railing atop the fence.

The Comerica Park crowd stood and applauded as the Tigers came off the field.

There was one more for the reel, though. Ian Kinsler ended the sixth inning by leaping high and snaring a liner by Tim Beckham — then flipping to first to double-up Taylor Featherson.

And how about some pitching?

Daniel Norris (4-4) dealt with some traffic on the bases, but he minimized damage and struck out a season-high eight, working into the seventh inning for the second time in seven starts. He didn’t give up any home runs, but triples by Bourjos and Mallex Smith led to runs.

A third triple, by Beckham in the ninth off reliever Daniel Stumpf, led to the fourth Rays run.

Norris’ most tense inning was the fourth. The Rays took a 2-1 lead on a single by Daniel Robertson and had runners on first and third and one out. The runner at third, Smith, got a little greedy and tried to steal home on a pick-off throw to first.

Avila, playing first base, threw home and James McCann applied the tag. It was a big play to keep the game 2-1 before the Tigers broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth.

Norris gave up the triple to Smith and RBI single to Robertson, before he too walked off to a standing ovation.

Three standing ovations — quite a different chorus than Thursday night when boos rained down.

Twitter.com: @cmccosky