The Tigers continue their four-game series with the Rays tonight at Comerica Park (7:10, FSD, 97.1). Follow along here for live updates.

Detroit won the opener 5-3 on Miguel Cabrera's walk-off two-run homer, breaking a homerless slump dating to May 20. The Tigers' victory also snapped a two-game losing streak.

J.D. Martinez, Victor Martinez and Cabrera each had two hits for the Tigers. Justin Wilson (3-2) struck out two in one inning pitched in relief to earn the win.

Rays at Tigers

First pitch: 7:10

TV/radio: FSD/97.1

Pitchers: Tigers, LHP Daniel Norris (3-4, 4.41), Rays, RHP Erasmo Ramirez (3-1, 4.20)

Records: The Tigers are 31-34, tied for third place in the AL Central and 4 games back of the first-place Twins. The Rays are 35-34, in third place in the AL East and 5.5 games behind the first-place Yankees.

LINEUPS

Tigers

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Avila, 1B

3. Miguel Cabrera, DH

4. J.D. Martinez, RF

5. Justin Upton, LF

6. Nick Castellanos, 3B

7. Alex Presley, CF

8. James McCann, C

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

Daniel Norris, SP

Rays

1. Steven Souza Jr., RF

2. Corey Dickerson, DH

3. Evan Longoria, 3B

4. Logan Morrison, 1B

5. Tim Beckham, SS

6. Mallex Smith, CF

7. Daniel Robertson, 2B

8. Jesus Sucre, C

9. Peter Bourjos, LF

Erasmo Ramirez, SP

