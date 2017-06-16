Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez singles in the sixth inning. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)



Detroit – The Tigers left the ballpark Thursday night thinking Victor Martinez was working through a virus and the expectation was he’d be back to work on Friday.

Turns out, the situation is more serious. Manager Brad Ausmus said Friday Martinez was kept overnight at an area hospital with an irregular heartbeat and could remain another night.

Ausmus also said Martinez was placed on the disabled list. Catcher / first baseman John Hicks was recalled from Toledo to take Martinez's spot on the roster.

Martinez, who had two hits Thursday, was safe on an error – a play that delivered the Tigers’ third run – in the seventh inning. But he was barely able to get himself to first base. He immediately walked off the field.

“He’s not feeling well,” Ausmus said after the game. “He got cold sweats, dizzy and his heart was racing. It got to a point where he felt he couldn’t go.”

Asked about it after the game as he was hurriedly dressing, Martinez was almost inaudible. He just shook his head when asked if he knew what was causing those symptoms.



