Detroit — You hear manager Brad Ausmus describe why Victor Martinez pulled himself out of the game in the seventh inning Thursday and it sounds ominous.

“He’s not feeling well,” Ausmus said. “He got cold sweats, dizzy and his heart was racing. It got to a point where he felt he couldn’t go.”

Martinez just shook his head when asked about it after the game. He said he didn’t know what it was that was causing those symptoms.

He drove in the Tigers’ first run of the game with a two-out single in the first inning. He also singled in the fifth.

In the seventh, with a runner are third and two out — with the score tied 2-2 — he hit a ground ball to shortstop. The ball was booted by shortstop Daniel Robertson, allowing the Tigers to take a 3-2 lead.

But Martinez barely trotted to first base and walked off the field.

Ausmus said Martinez was checked out by the doctors, though no official diagnosis was made public.

