Rays 3, Tigers 2
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning of the 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland talks with Nathan
Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland talks with Nathan Buddington, 8, of Livonia before Nathan throws the ceremonial first pitch.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Tigers team photographer Mark Cunningham
From left, Tigers team photographer Mark Cunningham takes photos of former manager Jim Leyland and bench coach Gene Lamont before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning. Fulmer pitched 6.2 innings allowing six hits with three earned runs, four walks and three strikeouts.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler turns a double play
Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler turns a double play while Rays' Corey Dickerson slides into second to end the top of the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rays pitcher Chris Archer works in the first inning.
Rays pitcher Chris Archer works in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the second inning.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the second inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Tigers pitchers Daniel Norris and Buck Farmer
From left, Tigers pitchers Daniel Norris and Buck Farmer watch in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer talks briefly with home
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer talks briefly with home plate umpire Jerry Meals after the top of the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rays pitcher Chris Archer works in the fourth inning.
Rays pitcher Chris Archer works in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Justin Upton flips his bat into his other hand
Tigers' Justin Upton flips his bat into his other hand after he strikes out swinging in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers catcher Alex Avila, right, comes out to talk
Tigers catcher Alex Avila, right, comes out to talk with pitcher Michael Fulmer after a walk to Rays' Tim Beckham in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rays' Daniel Robertson singles to score Colby Rasmus
Rays' Daniel Robertson singles to score Colby Rasmus in the fifth inning to make it 1-0 Rays.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rays' Derek Norris strikes out swinging in the fifth
Rays' Derek Norris strikes out swinging in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Andrew Romine singles in the fifth inning.
Tigers' Andrew Romine singles in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
With a man on base, Rays pitcher Chris Archer works
With a man on base, Rays pitcher Chris Archer works in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers catcher Alex Avila, left, talks with pitcher
Tigers catcher Alex Avila, left, talks with pitcher Michael Fulmer in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Ian Kinsler doubles to score Andrew Romine
Tigers' Ian Kinsler doubles to score Andrew Romine in the fifth inning. Kinsler went 1-for-5.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Ian Kinsler reacts as he heads to second on
Tigers' Ian Kinsler reacts as he heads to second on his double to score Andrew Romine in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Alex Avila (31) congratulates Andrew Romine
Tigers' Alex Avila (31) congratulates Andrew Romine after Romine scores in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rays pitcher Chris Archer looks at Tigers' Ian Kinsler
Rays pitcher Chris Archer looks at Tigers' Ian Kinsler on third after Kinsler advanced on a wild pitch in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' J.D. Martinez (28) congratulates Miguel Cabrera
Tigers' J.D. Martinez (28) congratulates Miguel Cabrera after Cabrera's solo home run in the sixth inning to make it 2-1 Tigers.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Justin Upton congratulates Miguel Cabrera,
Tigers' Justin Upton congratulates Miguel Cabrera, right, after Cabrera's solo home run in the sixth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rays pitcher Chris Archer works in the sixth inning.
Rays pitcher Chris Archer works in the sixth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler looks towards the
Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler looks towards the field after he cannot cleanly field a ground ball off the bat of Rays' Daniel Robertson that scores Steven Sousa Jr. to tie the game at two in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer, right, waits with Ian
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer, right, waits with Ian Kinsler while manager Brad Ausmus starts a pitching change in the seventh inning and the game tied at two.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer with a towel sits in
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer with a towel sits in the dugout after a pitching change in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after he strikes out
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after he strikes out swinging in the seventh inning with a man on base.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after he strikes out
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after he strikes out swinging in the seventh inning with a man on base.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene works in the eighth inning.
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene works in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Justin Upton doubles in the eighth inning.
Tigers' Justin Upton doubles in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Francisco Rodriguez works in the ninth
Tigers pitcher Francisco Rodriguez works in the ninth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera, right, talk
Tigers' J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera, right, talk after the loss.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    8 LINKEDIN 62 COMMENTMORE

    Detroit — The top of the seventh inning Saturday was a big ball of frustration for the Tigers.

    They entered with a 2-1 lead and were one pitch from leaving with a 2-1 lead. Instead, the Rays slapped three straight singles, two off starter Michael Fulmer, and walked off with a 3-2 lead that they would not relinquish.

    After Daniel Robertson’s two-out single tied the score, Fulmer quickly got ahead of the next batter, No. 9 hitter Derek Norris, 1-2. Robertson runs well, and manager Brad Ausmus had a hunch that he might be running.

    “Nine-hole hitter up, guy on first, two out — that’s the time to take a chance and risk getting caught stealing to get a runner into scoring position,” Ausmus said. “It’s the classic time to try to steal.”

    'Out of rhythm': Walks, lack of clutch hits foil Tigers

    So Ausmus, who controls the running game from the bench, signaled for Fulmer to throw over to first and keep Robertson close. Fulmer threw once, twice and after the third throw-over, first baseman Miguel Cabrera became agitated.

    He motioned toward the bench to have Fulmer throw to the plate. It seemed he was concerned that all the throw-overs might get Fulmer, who was at nearly 100 pitches, out of rhythm.

    On the next pitch, Norris singled, which would set up the winning run. Cabrera walked toward center field muttering to himself as Ausmus came to take Fulmer out of the game.

    “That’s not my concern,” said Ausmus, who said he didn’t notice Cabrera’s agitation. “If I feel they might run, I am going to throw over. That’s my call. I didn’t notice (Cabrera) but quite frankly, I don’t care about it.”

    Cabrera wasn’t immediately available for comment after the game. Fulmer said throwing over didn’t bother him.

    “No,” he said. “It all comes from the dugout. Brad might have had something. I am going to throw over when he says to, plus on my own. I just pick over when I am told to. That’s wasn’t anything.”

    Around the horn

    The Tigers moved right-handed pitcher Joe Jimenez up to Triple-A Toledo. Just off the disabled list Friday, he pitched one game at High-A Lakeland. He took the place of right-hander Arcenio Leon, who was placed on the DL.

    … Anthony Gose’s transformation from outfielder to pitcher has hit a snag. In his last outing he gave up four runs in 1/3 of an inning. Throwing strikes has become an issue. He threw just five in 18 pitches. His ERA at Lakeland is 18.69.

    … Outfielder Jim Adduci (oblique) took batting practice on the field for the first time since his injury on May 11.

    Twitter.com: @cmccosky

    8 LINKEDIN 62 COMMENTMORE