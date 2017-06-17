Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez was released from the hospital but the cause for his irregular heartbeat remains unknown. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — Victor Martinez was released from the hospital Saturday morning, but the timetable for his return to the Tigers is uncertain.

“He said he was feeling a lot better,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But he’s going to be monitored for seven to 10 days. He won’t make the trip (to Seattle and San Diego).”

Martinez was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat Friday. Presumably, he will wear a heart monitor until he is stable.

“The thought process was he would need a week of rest,” Ausmus said.

Ausmus said he did not know what caused the problem.

“I don’t know if they were looking for a cause,” Ausmus said. “They were just trying to fix it.”

