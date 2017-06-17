Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit – Walks kill.

Michael Fulmer has talked about it all season and has worked hard to eliminate them. After walking 13 in his first seven starts this season, he’d walked three in his last five starts.

Then Saturday happened. Pitching on eight days of rest, after getting treatment for shoulder bursitis, Fulmer walked four Tampa Bay hitters, the most hurtful was a lead-off walk to Steven Souza, Jr., in the seventh, after he had him in an 0-2 hole.

BOX SCORE: Rays 3, Tigers 2

Souza would come around to score, as would the man who drove him home — Daniel Robertson — in a two-run burst that sent the Rays to a 3-2 win over the Tigers.

It ruined what had been an impressive outing for Fulmer, even with the walks. His fastball was ringing in at 97 mph and for long stretches his slider and change-up were sharp and effective. He was one pitch away from going seven full innings and leaving with a 2-1 lead.

He got Colby Rasmus and Tim Beckham to ground out, inching Souza over to third base. But Robertson — who has been a thorn to the Tigers with five RBIs in the last two games — hit a hard ground ball to the right side of the infield.

Second baseman Ian Kinsler was either flat-footed, or he’d taken an anticipatory step the other way — either way, he was a half-step from getting to the ball on a dive. It rolled off his glove and Souza scored.

Next up was Derek Norris. Fulmer got ahead 1-2 and then threw three times over to first base to hold Robertson. First baseman Miguel Cabrera slapped his glove in annoyance with the Tigers’ bench – assuming they were calling for the throw-overs. He didn’t want Fulmer to break his rhythm.

Norris singled on the next pitch and Fulmer’s day was over.

Alex Wilson came on and allowed the go-ahead run to score on a base hit by Mallex Smith.

It was a frustrating inning, especially since the Tigers had gotten Rays ace Chris Archer out of the game after six innings and had a slim lead.

Thank Cabrera for that.

He went 103 plate appearances between his fifth and six home runs this season.

He only waited seven plate appearances before whacking No. 7. His 385-foot blast to right field off Archer leading off the sixth inning, which put the Tigers up 2-1.

They missed a chance to tack on another run, as well. Archer struck out Andrew Romine with runners on second and third and one out, then got Mikie Mahtook to ground out.

Archer, with his trademark slider and mid-90s fastball, struck out eight Tigers through six innings. But the Tigers made him work. He was over 100 pitches in the sixth.

Alex Avila singled and got to second base in the first and third innings, but Archer stranded him both times.

After the Rays broke through on Fulmer in the fifth — another RBI single by Robertson — the Tigers responded. Romine singled and worked his way to second with two outs.

Kinsler battled Archer to a 3-2 count and the ripped an RBI double into the corner in left. Kinsler had been 3-for-24 with eight strikeouts against Archer before that.

The Tigers threatened in the eighth. Justin Upton hit a 106 mph smash that took a wicked hop past shortstop Beckham. Upton kept running and left fielder Corey Dickerson didn’t field it cleanly either.

It was scored a double.

At that point, Rays manager Kevin Cash brought in closer Alex Colome. He struck out Alex Presley and got pinch-hitter Nick Castellanos to ground out.



The Tigers put the tying run on second base off Colome in the ninth, too. Mahtook led off with an infield single and was sacrificed to second by Jose Iglesias. But Kinsler flew out to left and Avila grounded out sharply to second.



