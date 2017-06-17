Rays 3, Tigers 2
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning of the 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland talks with Nathan
Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland talks with Nathan Buddington, 8, of Livonia before Nathan throws the ceremonial first pitch.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
From left, Tigers team photographer Mark Cunningham
From left, Tigers team photographer Mark Cunningham takes photos of former manager Jim Leyland and bench coach Gene Lamont before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning. Fulmer pitched 6.2 innings allowing six hits with three earned runs, four walks and three strikeouts.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler turns a double play
Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler turns a double play while Rays' Corey Dickerson slides into second to end the top of the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Rays pitcher Chris Archer works in the first inning.
Rays pitcher Chris Archer works in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the second inning.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the second inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
From left, Tigers pitchers Daniel Norris and Buck Farmer
From left, Tigers pitchers Daniel Norris and Buck Farmer watch in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer talks briefly with home
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer talks briefly with home plate umpire Jerry Meals after the top of the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Rays pitcher Chris Archer works in the fourth inning.
Rays pitcher Chris Archer works in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Justin Upton flips his bat into his other hand
Tigers' Justin Upton flips his bat into his other hand after he strikes out swinging in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers catcher Alex Avila, right, comes out to talk
Tigers catcher Alex Avila, right, comes out to talk with pitcher Michael Fulmer after a walk to Rays' Tim Beckham in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Rays' Daniel Robertson singles to score Colby Rasmus
Rays' Daniel Robertson singles to score Colby Rasmus in the fifth inning to make it 1-0 Rays.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Rays' Derek Norris strikes out swinging in the fifth
Rays' Derek Norris strikes out swinging in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Andrew Romine singles in the fifth inning.
Tigers' Andrew Romine singles in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
With a man on base, Rays pitcher Chris Archer works
With a man on base, Rays pitcher Chris Archer works in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers catcher Alex Avila, left, talks with pitcher
Tigers catcher Alex Avila, left, talks with pitcher Michael Fulmer in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Ian Kinsler doubles to score Andrew Romine
Tigers' Ian Kinsler doubles to score Andrew Romine in the fifth inning. Kinsler went 1-for-5.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Ian Kinsler reacts as he heads to second on
Tigers' Ian Kinsler reacts as he heads to second on his double to score Andrew Romine in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Alex Avila (31) congratulates Andrew Romine
Tigers' Alex Avila (31) congratulates Andrew Romine after Romine scores in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Rays pitcher Chris Archer looks at Tigers' Ian Kinsler
Rays pitcher Chris Archer looks at Tigers' Ian Kinsler on third after Kinsler advanced on a wild pitch in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez (28) congratulates Miguel Cabrera
Tigers' J.D. Martinez (28) congratulates Miguel Cabrera after Cabrera's solo home run in the sixth inning to make it 2-1 Tigers.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Justin Upton congratulates Miguel Cabrera,
Tigers' Justin Upton congratulates Miguel Cabrera, right, after Cabrera's solo home run in the sixth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Rays pitcher Chris Archer works in the sixth inning.
Rays pitcher Chris Archer works in the sixth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler looks towards the
Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler looks towards the field after he cannot cleanly field a ground ball off the bat of Rays' Daniel Robertson that scores Steven Sousa Jr. to tie the game at two in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer, right, waits with Ian
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer, right, waits with Ian Kinsler while manager Brad Ausmus starts a pitching change in the seventh inning and the game tied at two.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer with a towel sits in
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer with a towel sits in the dugout after a pitching change in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after he strikes out
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after he strikes out swinging in the seventh inning with a man on base.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after he strikes out
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after he strikes out swinging in the seventh inning with a man on base.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene works in the eighth inning.
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene works in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Justin Upton doubles in the eighth inning.
Tigers' Justin Upton doubles in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Francisco Rodriguez works in the ninth
Tigers pitcher Francisco Rodriguez works in the ninth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera, right, talk
Tigers' J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera, right, talk after the loss.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit — Michael Fulmer won’t settle for decent. He won’t settle for a quality start. He won’t settle for being just good.

    All he took out of his solid 6 2/3 innings of work Saturday was frustration and a loss.

    “We’ve got to win,” he said after the Tampa Bay Rays scored twice in the seventh and hung on for a 3-2 win. “You pitch to the score. If your team puts up two runs, you need to give up less. That’s how I look at it. I know I could have been better today.”

    It’s the four walks he issued that chafed him, especially the last one — a lead-off walk to Steven Souza, Jr., in the top of the seventh after he had him in an 0-2 hole.

    BOX SCORE: Rays 3, Tigers 2

    “Just out of rhythm and missed my location,” he said. “Walks come back to haunt you.”

    Fulmer has worked all year to eliminate that particular stench from his game. He’d issued 13 walks in his first seven starts this season, then cut that dramatically to three over his last five starts.

    Then came the four walks on Saturday. On at least two of them he stared in at home-plate umpire Jerry Meals thinking he got squeezed on two-strike calls. Afterward, he blamed no one but himself.

    Tigers' seventh-inning pick-off attempts irritate Cabrera

    “He has a strike zone,” Fulmer said. “You can’t complain too much. If he didn’t call it, then it wasn’t a strike. I need to do a better job of making quality pitches for his strike zone.”

    The Tigers had taken a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth off Rays ace Chris Archer, who had his trademark slider working and punched out eight Tigers in six innings. But he threw a 96-mph fastball to Miguel Cabrera leading off the sixth, and it was blasted 385 feet into the seats in right field.

    Cabrera had gone 103 plate appearances between his fifth and six home runs this season. He waited only seven more before whacking his seventh.

    “Miggy is definitely swinging it better,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “I tried to tell you I wasn’t worried about him.”

    After losing Souza in the top of the seventh, Fulmer got two ground-ball outs — both advancing Souza to third. That brought up Daniel Robertson, who has been a thorn to the Tigers with five RBIs in the last two games. He hit a hard ground ball to the right side of the infield.

    Second baseman Ian Kinsler didn’t get his usual good jump on the ball and he was a half-step from getting to it on a dive.

    “I didn’t see it,” he said. “I thought it was hit right at me, but when I finally picked it up, it was to my left.”

    The ball rolled off his glove and Souza scored.

    Fulmer left one batter later, after allowing a single to Derek Norris.

    Ausmus called on right-hander Alex Wilson to face left-handed hitting Mallex Smith. Wilson, who features a cutter, has gotten lefties out better than right-handed hitters in his career. But he fell behind 3-1 and Smith drove home Robertson with a sharp single to put the Rays ahead.

    “Fulmer went 6 2/3 and gave up three runs — that’s a pretty good outing,” Ausmus said.

    Especially considering it had been eight days since his last start. He was given extra time to work through shoulder bursitis.

    “I thought he looked completely normal,” Ausmus said. “I wouldn’t have been able to tell you he had any shoulder issue at all.”

    Fulmer didn’t feel exactly normal.

    “I went three days without even playing catch after seeing the doctor (and getting a cortisone shot),” he said. “It bugs you a little. You get out of whack. But that shouldn’t be an excuse. I should have done a better job of throwing quality strikes.”

    Avila's renaissance provides early lifeline for Tigers

    His fastball was ringing in at 97 mph and his change-up was very effective.

    “Overall, he looked good for having that much time off — he had pretty good command,” said catcher Alex Avila, who had two hits off Archer. “The slider was hit and miss. He got hurt in that seventh inning with a couple of hanging sliders.”

    The Tigers, after scoring 13 runs Friday, left nine runners on base and were 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position — albeit against two stingy pitchers — Archer and closer Alex Colome.

    “We had opportunities,” Avila said. “We just couldn’t get that big hit. And that’s typical in games when you come up short like this. You just don’t get that one hit that can break it open.”

    The Tigers threatened in both the eighth and ninth, but Colome slammed the door. In the eighth. Justin Upton hit a 106-mph smash that took a wicked hop past shortstop Tim Beckham. Upton kept running and left fielder Corey Dickerson didn’t field it cleanly either.

    It was scored a double.

    Colome was summoned to replace Junior Diaz and struck out Alex Presley and got pinch-hitter Nick Castellanos to ground out.

    In the ninth, Mikie Mahtook singled and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jose Iglesias. Colome got Kinsler to fly to left and Avila grounded sharply to second base.

