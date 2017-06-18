Rays 9, Tigers 1
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Buck Farmer of the Detroit Tigers warms up prior to
Buck Farmer of the Detroit Tigers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Buck Farmer of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the
Buck Farmer of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the first inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Jacob Faria (34) of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches in the
Jacob Faria (34) of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches in the third inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers singles to center
Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers singles to center field scoring Alex Avila (31) (not in photo) during the second inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Alex Avila of the Detroit Tigers scores on the single
Alex Avila of the Detroit Tigers scores on the single to centerfield by Justin Upton (not in photo) during the second inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson, right, beats the tag
Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson, right, beats the tag from Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler to steal second base during the third inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Steven Souza Jr. of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a third-inning
Steven Souza Jr. of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a third-inning grand slam.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Tampa Bay Rays' Steven Souza Jr., center, celebrates
Tampa Bay Rays' Steven Souza Jr., center, celebrates with Corey Dickerson (10) and Tim Beckham (1) after hitting a grand slam against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos (9) fouls the
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos (9) fouls the ball off against the Tampa Bay Rays.  Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Buck Farmer pitches against the Tampa
Detroit Tigers' Buck Farmer pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Derek Norris (33) of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates
Derek Norris (33) of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his solo home run to left field with teammate Mallex Smith (0) during the third inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Baseballs with blue printing and stitches are used
Baseballs with blue printing and stitches are used for Father's Day baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays.  Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Logan Morrison (7) of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates
Logan Morrison (7) of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his two-run home run in the dugout during the first inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Chad Bell of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the
Chad Bell of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the fourth inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Derek Norris (33) and Colby Rasmus (28) of the Tampa
Derek Norris (33) and Colby Rasmus (28) of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrate a win over the Detroit Tigers on June 18, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Tampa Bay defeated Detroit 9-1.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Chad Bell didn't run hurdles in high school.

    But he sure fooled us — and saved an already-sore Miguel Cabrera from any more pain.

    In the fourth inning of Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, Logan Morrison hit a grounder to deep first base. Cabrera decided to take it himself, but Bell was running over just in case, and Morrison was lumbering down the line, too.

    "That was three big humans making its way down the line," Bell said, laughing.

    Cabrera ended up sliding feet-first into the bag, and a quick-thinking Bell showed some hops leaping high over Cabrera's head.

    It was some quick thinking on a play that appeared heading for disaster.

    "I was just making sure I didn't touch Miggy, that was the main thing," said Bell, a Tigers reliever who threw 4⅔ innings in the loss. "Make sure to avoid him."

    Cabrera stayed on the ground for a bit, with a typical Cabrera grin.

    Tigers clubbed by Rays, close home stand 2-4

    He then went over to Bell, and the two walked off the field together. Crisis averted.

    "I just said, 'Are you OK?'" Bell said. "That was it.

    "I was just like, 'You better walk off normal. You're fine.'"

    That was one of several impressive defensive plays by the Tigers in defeat. Cabrera had another one, and Dixon Machado had a couple at shortstop.

    Trade talk

    The trade deadline is a month-and-a-half away, and at some point the Tigers will have to start playing better, for an extended period of time, if they want to keep the band together.

    Not that it's talked about much in the clubhouse.

    "It's been overstated," Avila said, talking about the media. "That's what everybody talks about every day.
    "That's the case with every team. That's the reality of baseball and the industry nowadays.

    "If you don't understand what the consequence of not winning is, then again, what are you doing here? You win, you continue on. When teams don't win, that's when changes are made."

    Interesting, Avila could be a trade chip, having a renaissance year at the plate, while still a plus defender behind it. He had two more hits and a walk Sunday, and now is batting .326 with an on-base percentage of .443.

    And yes, he could be traded, even with his father as the general manager. Baseball is a business, bloodlines be damned.

    Realistic assessment

    Buck Farmer wasn't making any excuses, even though there was potential for awkwardness before the game when Anibal Sanchez walked into the clubhouse.

    It was announced before the game that Sanchez would rejoin the rotation and start Monday, meaning for a bit, the Tigers had six starters.

    Farmer had a dud last time out and had to know another one could cost him his spot — which it ultimately did. But he said that had no effect on how he pitched.

    "No, I mean every day's a different opportunity," Farmer said. "It didn't matter.

    "All it comes down to is I didn't do my job. That's it."

    On deck: Mariners

    Series: Four games, Monday-Thursday, Safeco Field, Seattle

    First pitch: All four games at 10:10

    TV/radio: All four games on FSD, Monday also on ESPN, Thursday also on MLB Network/all four games on 97.1

    Series probables: Monday — RHP Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 9.00) vs. RHP Sam Gaviglio (3-1, 3.41); Tuesday — RHP Jordan Zimmermann (5-5, 5.35) vs. LHP Ariel Miranda (6-3, 4.17); Wednesday — RHP Justin Verlander (4-4, 4.50) vs. LHP James Paxton (5-2, 3.23); Thursday — LHP Daniel Norris (4-4, 4.42) vs. RHP Yovani Gallardo (3-7, 6.30)

    Scouting report

    * Sanchez, Tigers: This is it — the Sanchez return to the rotation. It's been a rough few years for the veteran, but he's getting another shot. Time's running out to get many more.

    * Gaviglio, Mariners: He won't overpower you, this former fifth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals. And he gives up a fair share of homers, nine in 34.1 innings so far in 2017.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tonypaul1984

    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE