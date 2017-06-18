Steven Souza Jr. of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after hitting a third-inning grand slam against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. (Photo: Leon Halip, Getty Images)

Detroit -- Change is gonna come.

And it's either gonna be the Tigers' performance or the Tigers' roster. Simple as that. No gray area.

On Dad's Day, it was Dud Day for Detroit, which saw Buck Farmer lit up for a second consecutive start in a 9-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Rays hit five homers in splitting the four-game series at Comerica Park, despite losing the first two games.

Farmer allowed three of the home runs, including two on pitcher-friendly 1-2 counts, plus a long, crowd-crushing grand slam by Steven Souza Jr.

Following a half-hour rain delay, the Tigers lost for the seventh time in their last 10 games, as owner Chris Ilitch and general manager Al Avila inch closer to decision time when it comes to the franchise's future. It's still way too early to say if they'll be buyers or sellers, especially given that nobody's running away with the American League Central, but the time is coming.

BOX SCORE: Rays 9, Tigers 1

The Tigers are back to four games under .500, their low-water mark they've been at twice before.

And they now head west, terrain that generally has been a struggle for the Tigers in recent years, with beleaguered starter Anibal Sanchez starting Monday in the series opener in Seattle. The Tigers have four games there, then three in San Diego.

Farmer (2-2) had a 0.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts in his first two starts, but a 25.07 ERA and six strikeouts in his last two starts. In each of the clunkers, he went just 2.1 innings.

Logan Morrison homered in the first, his 20th of the season, and Derek Norris opened the third with a homer. Later that inning, after a bout of wildness, including a hit batter and a walk to load the bases, Souza absolutely teed off. And that was that.

Farmer threw up his arms in disbelief, his day was over -- and his stay with the Tigers, too. After Sunday's game he was sent back down to Toledo to make room for Sanchez.

Morrison hit his 21st homer in the seventh off lefty reliever Chad Bell, going back-to-back with Evan Longoria. The five homers are the most the Tigers have allowed in a game since the Texas Rangers hit five May 7, 2016. And there weren't many cheapies, either.

Meanwhile, the Tigers did next to nothing against Rays right-hander Jacob Faria (3-0), who went seven mostly sterling innings and struck out nine. He was tagged for a run in the first after Alex Avila singled and later scored on a two-out Justin Upton single.

All six Tigers hits were singles, two by Avila (who also had a walk) and two by Dixon Machado. That was about it. Between Machado's singles in the second and fifth innings, Faria set down all eight Tigers, including five strikeouts in a row at one point.

Detroit batters posted double-digit strikeouts for the 26th time this season, with 12. J.D. Martinez had three.

About the only bright spot for the Tigers was, oddly, the team's defense, which makes ESPN's highlight reel about as often as the Cornhole World Championships (it's real, we swear).

Machado made a couple nice plays at shortstop, including barreling into the fence in foul territory beyond third to make a nifty catch. Bell showed some athleticism of his own in the fourth, hurdling high over first baseman Miguel Cabrera, sliding feet-first into the bag for an unassisted putout. Cabrera made a great diving catch, as well.

Bell didn't allow a run in his first four innings, before the Rays went back-to-back for the ninth time this season. Bell finished with six strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Warwick Saupold and Daniel Stumpf worked fast, clean eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

