Rays 9, Tigers 1
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Buck Farmer of the Detroit Tigers warms up prior to
Buck Farmer of the Detroit Tigers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Buck Farmer of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the
Buck Farmer of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the first inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Jacob Faria (34) of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches in the
Jacob Faria (34) of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches in the third inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers singles to center
Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers singles to center field scoring Alex Avila (31) (not in photo) during the second inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Alex Avila of the Detroit Tigers scores on the single
Alex Avila of the Detroit Tigers scores on the single to centerfield by Justin Upton (not in photo) during the second inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson, right, beats the tag
Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson, right, beats the tag from Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler to steal second base during the third inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Steven Souza Jr. of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a third-inning
Steven Souza Jr. of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a third-inning grand slam.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Tampa Bay Rays' Steven Souza Jr., center, celebrates
Tampa Bay Rays' Steven Souza Jr., center, celebrates with Corey Dickerson (10) and Tim Beckham (1) after hitting a grand slam against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos (9) fouls the
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos (9) fouls the ball off against the Tampa Bay Rays.  Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Buck Farmer pitches against the Tampa
Detroit Tigers' Buck Farmer pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Derek Norris (33) of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates
Derek Norris (33) of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his solo home run to left field with teammate Mallex Smith (0) during the third inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Baseballs with blue printing and stitches are used
Baseballs with blue printing and stitches are used for Father's Day baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays.  Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Logan Morrison (7) of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates
Logan Morrison (7) of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his two-run home run in the dugout during the first inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Chad Bell of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the
Chad Bell of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the fourth inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Derek Norris (33) and Colby Rasmus (28) of the Tampa
Derek Norris (33) and Colby Rasmus (28) of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrate a win over the Detroit Tigers on June 18, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Tampa Bay defeated Detroit 9-1.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    17 LINKEDIN 27 COMMENTMORE

    Detroit -- Change is gonna come.

    And it's either gonna be the Tigers' performance or the Tigers' roster. Simple as that. No gray area.

    On Dad's Day, it was Dud Day for Detroit, which saw Buck Farmer lit up for a second consecutive start in a 9-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Rays hit five homers in splitting the four-game series at Comerica Park, despite losing the first two games.

    Farmer allowed three of the home runs, including two on pitcher-friendly 1-2 counts, plus a long, crowd-crushing grand slam by Steven Souza Jr.

    Following a half-hour rain delay, the Tigers lost for the seventh time in their last 10 games, as owner Chris Ilitch and general manager Al Avila inch closer to decision time when it comes to the franchise's future. It's still way too early to say if they'll be buyers or sellers, especially given that nobody's running away with the American League Central, but the time is coming.

    BOX SCORE: Rays 9, Tigers 1

    The Tigers are back to four games under .500, their low-water mark they've been at twice before.

    And they now head west, terrain that generally has been a struggle for the Tigers in recent years, with beleaguered starter Anibal Sanchez starting Monday in the series opener in Seattle. The Tigers have four games there, then three in San Diego.

    Farmer (2-2) had a 0.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts in his first two starts, but a 25.07 ERA and six strikeouts in his last two starts. In each of the clunkers, he went just 2.1 innings.

    Logan Morrison homered in the first, his 20th of the season, and Derek Norris opened the third with a homer. Later that inning, after a bout of wildness, including a hit batter and a walk to load the bases, Souza absolutely teed off. And that was that.

    Farmer threw up his arms in disbelief, his day was over -- and his stay with the Tigers, too. After Sunday's game he was sent back down to Toledo to make room for Sanchez.

    Morrison hit his 21st homer in the seventh off lefty reliever Chad Bell, going back-to-back with Evan Longoria. The five homers are the most the Tigers have allowed in a game since the Texas Rangers hit five May 7, 2016. And there weren't many cheapies, either.

    Meanwhile, the Tigers did next to nothing against Rays right-hander Jacob Faria (3-0), who went seven mostly sterling innings and struck out nine. He was tagged for a run in the first after Alex Avila singled and later scored on a two-out Justin Upton single.

    All six Tigers hits were singles, two by Avila (who also had a walk) and two by Dixon Machado. That was about it. Between Machado's singles in the second and fifth innings, Faria set down all eight Tigers, including five strikeouts in a row at one point.

    Detroit batters posted double-digit strikeouts for the 26th time this season, with 12. J.D. Martinez had three.

    About the only bright spot for the Tigers was, oddly, the team's defense, which makes ESPN's highlight reel about as often as the Cornhole World Championships (it's real, we swear).

    Machado made a couple nice plays at shortstop, including barreling into the fence in foul territory beyond third to make a nifty catch. Bell showed some athleticism of his own in the fourth, hurdling high over first baseman Miguel Cabrera, sliding feet-first into the bag for an unassisted putout. Cabrera made a great diving catch, as well.

    Bell didn't allow a run in his first four innings, before the Rays went back-to-back for the ninth time this season. Bell finished with six strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Warwick Saupold and Daniel Stumpf worked fast, clean eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter @tonypaul1984

    17 LINKEDIN 27 COMMENTMORE