The start of Sunday’s Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays game at Comerica Park was delayed by rain.
The game was scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. but the first pitch was 1:40.
Sunday’s Detroit forecast called for clearing skies with temperatures in the high-70s and low-80s for the remainder of the afternoon, so the Tigers should not encounter any more delays.
The Tigers are sending right-hander Buck Farmer (2-0, 3.52) to the mound against right-hander Jake Faria (2-0, 1.42).
The Tigers won the first two games of the series before dropping Saturday afternoon’s game, 3-2.
