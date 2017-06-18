Comerica Park is the site of Sunday's series finale between the Tigers and Rays. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Getty Images)

The start of Sunday’s Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays game at Comerica Park was delayed by rain.

The game was scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. but the first pitch was 1:40.

Sunday’s Detroit forecast called for clearing skies with temperatures in the high-70s and low-80s for the remainder of the afternoon, so the Tigers should not encounter any more delays.

The Tigers are sending right-hander Buck Farmer (2-0, 3.52) to the mound against right-hander Jake Faria (2-0, 1.42).

The Tigers won the first two games of the series before dropping Saturday afternoon’s game, 3-2.