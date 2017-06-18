Victor Martinez (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit -- It's far too early tell if Victor Martinez will require only the minimum, 10-day stay on the disabled list, Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Sunday.

Martinez was released from the hospital Saturday morning after being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat.

He will not travel on the Tigers' upcoming swing through Seattle and San Diego.

"You know, this isn't a classic baseball DL situation, so I don't want to speak out of turn," Ausmus said before the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.

"The doctors think that after about a week, he might be able to begin doing cardio activity, light cardio activity. I'm guessing it's going to be as tolerated, after that."

Ausmus spoke to Martinez on Saturday, and he was in good spirits.

He was going to call him again after Sunday's game.

"We're just going to wait and see how he's doing when we get back from the road trip," Ausmus said. "If he gets the doctors' clearance and he feels OK, he might start hitting. I would classify hitting as light cardio activity."

Martinez, 38, left Thursday's game after experiencing massive sweating and a rapidly-beating heart.

The situation has been a pretty scary one for the Tigers.

"Oh yeah, I think it's a lot more frightening when you're talking about your heart than your ankle," Ausmus said.

"In that sense, not only is it an eye-opener for Vic, I think it's an eye-opener for his teammates."

