The Tigers appear to be saving up enough cash to sign their first-round draft pick, star right-hander Alex Faedo.

At least three of the Tigers’ top-10-round draft picks have signed below-slot contracts, including second-round pick Reynaldo Rivera.

Rivera, a slugging first baseman/outfielder from Chipola College in Florida, signed for less than $1 million, when the recommended slot value for the 57th overall pick is $1,148,400. Still, Rivera got significantly more than the $500,000 he was seeking during the 2016 MLB Draft. He was drafted in the later rounds by the Chicago Cubs, didn’t get the money and returned to school.

Also, the Tigers’ eighth-round pick, Pepperdine left-hander Max Green, and the ninth-round pick, Kent State outfielder Luke Burch, signed for below-slot value of $154,900 and $140,300, respectively. Green had off-the-field issues at Pepperdine, costing him some leverage. And being a college senior, Burch had little negotiating power.

Each MLB team is given an assigned draft bonus pool, and the Tigers have been allotted $6,520,100. Money saved on one contract can be used to pay another pick, and Faedo, a Florida junior who’s starring in the College World Series, has negotiating power and could command more than the $3,214,600 recommended for the No. 18 overall pick.

The Tigers have signed at least six of their top 10 picks, including Oklahoma State outfielder Garrett McCain, the 10th-round pick who received full slot value of $132,600.

According to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, third-round pick Joey Morgan (catcher, Washington) and seventh-round pick Brad Bass (right-hander, Notre Dame) signed for full slot of $564,000 and $189,100, respectively.

Fourth-round pick Gio Arriera, a right-hander from Palm Beach State College in Florida, was taking his physical Monday, and was expected to sign his contract by the end of the day.

The Tigers wasted no time in starting negotiations with their top picks, assistant general manager David Chadd said last week. Time is key, as many of the top players will be sent off to short-season Single-A Connecticut, which was to start play Monday night.

Contract talks with Faedo won’t start until after the College World Series. He tossed an absolute gem in beating TCU, 3-0, on Sunday, allowing two hits and striking out 11 in seven innings.

