Mariners 5, Tigers 4, 10 innings
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda waits
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda waits for a new ball after giving up a home run to Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Seattle.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda throws
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler, right, celebrates his
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler, right, celebrates his home run with Miguel Cabrera, left, off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda during the first inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers rounds the bases
Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off of starting pitcher Ariel Miranda of the Seattle Mariners during the second inning.  Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Ben Gamel of the Seattle Mariners greets Mitch Haniger
Ben Gamel of the Seattle Mariners greets Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners at home plate after Haniger and Gamel scored on a two-run double by Nelson Cruz of the Seattle Mariners off of starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann of the Detroit Tigers during the first inning.  Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Starter Jordan Zimmermann of the Detroit Tigers delivers
Starter Jordan Zimmermann of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch during the first inning.  Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Seattle Mariners' Taylor Motter runs the bases after
Seattle Mariners' Taylor Motter runs the bases after hitting a home run off of Detroit Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann during the third inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton tries to get
Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton tries to get to a home run by Seattle Mariners' Taylor Motter during the third inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers designated hitter John Hicks bunts against
Detroit Tigers designated hitter John Hicks bunts against the Seattle Mariners, but is thrown out at first by Ariel Miranda during the fourth inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler forces out
Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler forces out Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel at second, and makes the throw to first base in time to get Mariners' Mitch Haniger for a double play during the fifth inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel watches his home run off
Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel watches his home run off Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Stumpf during the seventh inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers center fielder Mikie Mahtook squats
Detroit Tigers center fielder Mikie Mahtook squats in the outfield after Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel hit a home run during the seventh inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino watches as Detroit
Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino watches as Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez points up after hitting a home run during the eighth inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Fans watch from the 300 level after sunset, during
Fans watch from the 300 level after sunset, during the seventh inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Carlos Ruiz, second from left, of the Seattle Mariners
Carlos Ruiz, second from left, of the Seattle Mariners and Ben Gamel, right, of the Seattle Mariners celebrate with Kyle Seager after Seager hit a walk off RBI-single off of relief pitcher Justin Wilson of the Detroit Tigers that scored Tyler Smith during the 10th inning.  Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
    Seattle — The consensus around baseball is if and when general manager Al Avila decides the Tigers are going to be sellers at the trade deadline, closer Justin Wilson is going to be as coveted as any player on the roster, including J.D. Martinez.

    This doesn’t bother Justin Wilson, not even a little bit.

    “No,” he said, when asked if the trade talk gets to him at all. “Hopefully we’re in the mix and start playing better and it won’t matter. But if it happens, it happens. And if it does happen, hopefully I go to a team that’s in it.

    “And if it doesn’t happen, then we’re in it. That’s what I’m really looking for.”

    He doesn’t quite see it as a win-win situation for him.

    “It is in a sense, but I enjoy it here,” he said. “I want to win here, so I hope (the Tigers) keep me. But, obviously, I do understand the business side of it.”

    There are very few contending teams that couldn’t use an upper-90s-throwing left-hander to supplement or bolster the back end of their bullpen. Not all of them, though need a closer.

    “I don’t care where I pitch, man,” Wilson said. “I really don’t. I like to close. It’s been great and I’d like to continue doing it. But I’d rather win over closing, truthfully.

    “Hopefully I am here because it means that we’re winning. I’d rather win here than go somewhere else and win.”

    Hicks’ redemption?

    John Hicks made his major-league debut with the Mariners in 2015. And other than the initial thrill of his first big-league experience, things went poorly.

    He was in the lineup for the Tigers Tuesday, playing at Safeco Field for the first time since he was released by the Mariners. He was 0-for-15 here with eight strikeouts.

    “I just never got rolling,” he said. “I had a crap season in Triple-A and right before September I came up. I was never comfortable in the box and it just wore on me. I tried to do this and I tried to do that and it never came around.”

    He wound up getting waived in the offseason. That offseason, he spent a lot of time working on swing tips he got from the Mariners’ Kyle Seager and it turned his career around.

    “I don’t want to look at it (his time in Seattle) as a blessing, but it opened my eyes a little bit,” Hicks said. “I changed a lot that offseason as far as my swing and since then it’s been good to go.

    “It was a frustrating time when I was here. I was searching every day for something and I didn’t know what I was looking for.”

    Around the horn

    Outfielder Jim Adduci (oblique) is on track to begin a rehab assignment when the Tigers return on Monday. “We haven’t figured out exactly when and where he will go,” Ausmsus said. “He’s going to need probably 30 to 40 at-bats.”

    ... Tigers prospect Matt Manning got the opening day start for Class-A Connecticut Tuesday. He pitched 4 1/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits, a walk and nine strikeouts.

    Twitter.com: @cmccosky

